Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 306
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There's nothing to determine.
I'm optimising.
What do you mean, optimising? Hegetic overshoot or something more serious?
I do exactly what everyone else does - write a TC and investigate. If the process can be accelerated, I look at it.
Here are all the files for playback
For CPU works
For GPU only shows FPS line
For OCL missing test_002.cl
For the CPU, it works
For GPU only shows the FPS line
For OCL missing test_002.cl
oh yes, I apologise
this is the file
For GPU only shows the FPS line
in the pixel1.hlsl file, delete the first ё character that was accidentally there.
For the CPU, it works
For GPU only shows the FPS line
For OCL missing test_002.cl
And the more "centres of gravity", the greater the gain (I have about 100 times at 300 centres of gravity)
GPU version (DirectX) I somehow became slower than the CPU, although before it was several times faster.
in the pixel1.hlsl file, delete the first character ё, which accidentally appeared there.
It worked.
I couldn't find where this resource pixel1.hlsl is inserted.
For CL it is displayed incorrectly - there are occasional flashes of colour on a light grey background.
Is it possible to output fully MACROS2: Num2,Num3 at this point?
Is it possible to output fully MACROS2: Num2,Num3 at this point?
Spliting, concat and stringizing nested macro parameters requires another (indirection) 2nd level macro.