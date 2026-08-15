Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 300
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But how many clock cycles, what instruction takes - dig it yourself, who is interested))))
IMHO, in practical terms, it is absolutely unimportant.
I got rid of the other.
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Libraries: Virtual
fxsaber, 2025.01.08 16:06
use changes the internal hidden architecture of the library, bypassing the corresponding slowing down features of MQL5/RAM. Makes sense to use if you need speed of calculations - Tester.
Free of charge increases performance by tens of per cent, at least.
Briefly, what gave such a gain on a practical task.
I pass the Close[] array to the function.
Is it possible to find out the name of this array inside this function through the code, instead of writing "Close[]" in the print?
I think not. The function just takes an array as an argument. You can create structures with two fields. One contains the array itself, the other its name, and pass this structure to the function. But it is the same as passing the array name as a separate argument.
Some variable has a value of -1.
Which check will be executed faster to check this value: < 0 or == -1?
Some variable has a value of -1.
Which check will be executed faster to check this value: < 0 or == -1?
It is better to replace a==b with (a-b)==0 , it is better.
Looks like the auto translator's glitchy.
No, everything is fine -
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Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
Putnik, 2025.06.25 18:31
It is better to replace a==b with (a-b)==0 , it is better.
OK, thanks.
I logged in from another computer, only one error.
It is better to replace a==b with (a-b)==0 , it is better.
Because direct comparison of real numbers often leads to wrong results. And because of this, some people thoughtlessly apply this method wherever necessary and wherever not necessary.
And in fact, the original variant, if it differs, is very insignificant.
On the premise that operationally it will be cheaper. That's what my high school computer teacher said.
I can't say for sure, so I won't argue.