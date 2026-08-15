Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 293
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here is the result from PrintEnum<ENUM_TIMEFRAMES>();
output:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
amrali, 2025.02.14 05:37
It is much more expensive than analysing _LastError.
Unfortunately, lost the universality by introducing macros with different number of input parameters. There may be problems with non-standard properties.
It is much more expensive than analysing _LastError.
Unfortunately, lost the universality by introducing macros with different number of input parameters. There may be problems with non-standard properties.
These are one-time helpers not a time-critical code. it does not make any difference for the user if it took 10 nansosec vs 100 nanosec :)I don't give a shit for my cpu usage / electricity bill.
These are one-time helpers, not time-critical code. It makes no difference to the user whether it took 10 nanoseconds vs 100 nanoseconds :)
Why make it sub-optimal?
It is already documented. Do not mix history pools from different sources.
It's already documented. Don't mix pools of history from different sources.
Just trying to use your function.
In short, I pointed out an architectural error and gave an example of its manifestation. The error will not disappear from the results of the discussion.
Just trying to use your function.
In short, I pointed out an architectural error and gave an example of its manifestation. The error will not disappear from the results of the discussion.
Then remember to rename my function to:
Please, if you make mistakes in code in this thread, correct them instead of exercising wit.
Please, if you make mistakes in code in this thread, correct them instead of exercising wit.
Readers are kindly requested to comment.