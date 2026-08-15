Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 279
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
Dominik Egert, 2024.11.28 23:12
Results from the attached file:
And now we add Fast-variant at the beginning.
And it became 30% slower.
In general, I do not understand how to interpret the test results.
And now we add Fast-variant at the beginning.
And it became 30% slower.
In general, I do not understand how to interpret the test results.
Maybe someone can replicate this rather curious behaviour?
This is a problem with the new compiler. Everything is fine in b4410.
This is a problem with the new compiler. Everything is fine in b4410.
This function indicates the presence/absence of a particular compiler optimisation, not the presence/absence of the compiler GUI flag of the same name.
Please with a link to this thread.
TimeUtils version 1.10 has been published on the codebase.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970
Cosider this old-style code to lookup up a value into a static array:
Now static arrays are evaluated at runtime, so we can redefine the array as:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
Dominik Egert, 2024.11.28 15:37
A little more optimised version:
It's likely to be faster that way.
And inverse ?
I mean that TimeToStruct is usually paired with the inverse StructToTime function.
to find "first Monday of the previous month" , "the beginning of the current quarter" etc.
And just to decompose the current date into day-month-year (to know) it may be necessary once a day and this moment is not critical. Nobody calls TimeToStruct on every tick :-)
And back?
Partially discussed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
amrali, 2024.12.03 20:05
TimeUtils version1.10 has beenpublished in the code base.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/53970