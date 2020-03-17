Compile Error when use template in Class inheritance

Need help. When I migrate my mql4 lib to mql5, but come to a problem I can't solve. here is the code that recreate the problem.

template<typename T>
class Foo{};

template<typename T>
class Bar:public Foo< T >{};

void OnStart()
{
   Bar<int> b;
   Bar<Foo<int>> b2;
   Bar<const Foo<int>* > b3;
   Foo<const void *> f;
   // here is the problem: when set the tmplate type in Bar to "const void *", some compile error
   // 'T' - unexpected token
   // '<' - wrong template parameters count
   Bar< const void* > b4;
}

But I do need this language property in my library. Can anyone help me?


 

/*
template <typename T>
class Foo{};

template <typename barT,typename fooT>
class Bar:public Foo<fooT>{};

void OnStart()
{
   Bar<int,int> b;
   Bar<void*,int> b2;
   Bar<void*,const int> b3;
   Foo<const void *> f;
   // here is the problem: when set the tmplate type in Bar to "const void *", some compile error
   // 'T' - unexpected token
   // '<' - wrong template parameters count
   Bar<const void *,Foo<const void *>> b4;
}
*/
template<typename T>
class Foo{};

template<typename T>
class Bar:public Foo< T >{};

void OnStart()
{
   Bar<int> b;
   Bar<Foo<int>> b2;
   Bar<const Foo<int>* > b3;
   Foo<const void *> f;
   // here is the problem: when set the tmplate type in Bar to "const void *", some compile error
   // 'T' - unexpected token
   // '<' - wrong template parameters count
   Bar<Foo<const void*>> b4;
}


 

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

It will not work anyway with a real implementation. void pointer are not allowed in mql.
 
 curious what the OP needs it for though (first thought was a custom charting library )

 
Ah, Bar Foo are not real specifications ?
 
Dont laugh , you may be seeing a molecule from the holy grail itself :D 

 
class Foo{};
long GetAddress(const void *pointer)
{
    return long(StringFormat("%I64d",pointer));
}

void OnStart()
{
   Foo* f = new Foo;
   Print(GetAddress(f));
   delete f;
}
this works
 
I'm wrinting a SharedPointer class, need a global pointer counter container to storage the pointer reference counter, and this container is something like HashMap<void *, int>.

it works in Mql4, but failed when migrate to Mql5.

 
I was curious to know since when this undocumented (to my knowledge) feature is available : it's actually very old (Build 1395 2016.08.18), I completely missed that.

Thank you very much.
Hmm, im not that advanced ,so the goal is to be able to instantiate global class objects from within functions on runtime ?

 
Reported to Russian forum for more visibility.
