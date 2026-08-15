Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 291

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Forcibly transfer the terminal to portable mode.

  1. Press CTRL+SHIFT+D in the terminal. If terminal64.exe is missing in the opened window, the terminal is not running in portable mode.
  2. Close the terminal. And move all files from the folder in step 1 to the folder from where you run terminal64.exe.
  3. Run terminal64.exe with the /portable switch.
ZY I was able to install terminal not in portable mode only on VPS. On a working machine it always installs itself in portable mode.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

That's sad. :-(

so until there is a pointer to a member-function (what a word that is), it is premature to talk about human OO in MQL.

Until interfaces appear.
 
fxsaber Close the terminal. And move all files from the folder in step 1 to the folder from where you run terminal64.exe.
  • Run terminal64.exe with the /portable switch.
    • ZY I was able to install terminal not in portable mode only on VPS. On a working machine it always installs itself in portable mode.

    On the contrary, it always installs not in portable mode, I have to move exe files, delete the rest with cleaning all folders and manually make it portable.
    In general, it is strange that the developers did not add a choice of mode in the installer window when installing the terminal for the first time.
    If the developers read, it would be more convenient if they added a checkbox portable in the installer window.

     
    Roman #:

    I have the opposite, it always installs in non-portable mode

    Have you tried to run the installer with Administrator rights?


     
    fxsaber #:

    Have you tried to run the installer with Administrator rights?


    No, I haven't tried to run it under admin before.
    Now I tried to install it under admin, the /portable key is missing in the created shortcut
    I don't know if it's right or not.
    When I move exe-shells manually, when creating a shortcut, I specify this key.

    cf

     
    Roman #:

    Now I tried to install from admin, in the created shortcut there is no key /portable
    I don't know if it's right or not.

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    Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work

    fxsaber, 2025.02.11 14:06

    1. In the terminal press CTRL+SHIFT+D. If terminal64.exe is absent in the opened window, the terminal is not launched in portable mode.
    The default shortcuts are always without /portable. Try running without the key and check as highlighted above.
     
    fxsaber #:
    The default shortcuts are always without /portable. Try to run without the key and check as highlighted above.

    Win11 is not a build from sites.
    I ran the application as a user and as an admin, it shows that it is not portable.

    asd

    In the terminal log it also says

    2025.02.12 14:25:58.044 Terminal        C:\*****\*****\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\6 DD395BF1C96D08D4EA71A4912400D7A

    It doesn't work for me.
    Only manually drag and drop exe-segments and tear down the leftovers.

     
    Roman Run the terminal on the created shortcut and in the dumps. All necessary files and folders are created and all advisors, indicators and scripts are loaded.

    5. Connect to the account or register a new demo account.

    ALL...

     

    fxsaber #:

    Press CTRL+SHIFT+D in the terminal. If terminal64.exe is absent in the opened window, the terminal is not launched in portable mode.

    You can also use a script.

    #include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MTTester.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132

void OnStart()
{
  MessageBox((MTTESTER::IsPortable() ? NULL : "NOT ") + "portable.");
}


     
    Alexey Viktorov #:

    For MT5 installation this way works too


    I always do that and specify the key.
    But as fxsaber suggested just installing from admin, it didn't work.

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