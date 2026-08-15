Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 291
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Forcibly transfer the terminal to portable mode.
That's sad. :-(
so until there is a pointer to a member-function (what a word that is), it is premature to talk about human OO in MQL.
On the contrary, it always installs not in portable mode, I have to move exe files, delete the rest with cleaning all folders and manually make it portable.
In general, it is strange that the developers did not add a choice of mode in the installer window when installing the terminal for the first time.
If the developers read, it would be more convenient if they added a checkbox portable in the installer window.
I have the opposite, it always installs in non-portable mode
Have you tried to run the installer with Administrator rights?
Have you tried to run the installer with Administrator rights?
No, I haven't tried to run it under admin before.
Now I tried to install it under admin, the /portable key is missing in the created shortcut
I don't know if it's right or not.
When I move exe-shells manually, when creating a shortcut, I specify this key.
Now I tried to install from admin, in the created shortcut there is no key /portable
I don't know if it's right or not.
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Peculiarities of mql5 language, subtleties and techniques of work
fxsaber, 2025.02.11 14:06
The default shortcuts are always without /portable. Try to run without the key and check as highlighted above.
Win11 is not a build from sites.
I ran the application as a user and as an admin, it shows that it is not portable.
In the terminal log it also says
It doesn't work for me.
Only manually drag and drop exe-segments and tear down the leftovers.
5. Connect to the account or register a new demo account.
ALL...
fxsaber #:
Press CTRL+SHIFT+D in the terminal. If terminal64.exe is absent in the opened window, the terminal is not launched in portable mode.
You can also use a script.
For MT5 installation this way works too
I always do that and specify the key.
But as fxsaber suggested just installing from admin, it didn't work.