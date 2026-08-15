Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 140
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so why reinvent your own lisepad when there is already a productive function?
ArrayFill fills an array with only one value. And here we're talking about filling an array with data.
If the conjunction "fill a static array, and then copy it into a dynamic one using ArrayCopy" works faster than just "fill a dynamic array", it makes sense to invent such an array. works faster than just "filling adynamic array", then it makes sense to invent such a "lisapedo".
ArrayFill fills an array with only one value. And here we are talking about filling an array with data.
If the conjunction - "fill a static array, and then copy it into a dynamic array through ArrayCopy" - works faster than "fill an array with data". works faster than just "filling a dynamic array", then it makes sense to invent such a "lisapedo".
Well, then you need to ask the developers to implement this mechanism in the CCanvas class of the standard library.
In both platforms, EX files can serve as indicator containers.
These indicators can be called in third-party iCustom and templates. The EX-container itself does not need to be launched for this purpose.
In both platforms, EX files can serve as indicator containers.
These indicators can be called in third-party iCustom and templates. There is no need to start the EX-container for that.
I wonder if you can show an example of such launching?
I wonder if you can show me an example of such a launch?
it's probably this :
Using own and third-party resources
For example, if the SampleIndicator.ex5 indicator is included into the SampleEA.ex5 Expert Advisor as a resource, then the path to itself, specified wheniCustom() is called in the initialization function of the custom indicator, will look like this "\Experts\\\\SampleEA.ex5::Indicators\\\SampleIndicator.ex5". If this path is specified explicitly, custom indicator SampleIndicator.ex5 will be tightly bound to SampleEA.ex5 and loses its ability to work independently.
I wonder if you can show me an example of such a launch?
When I'm ready, I'll write it down.
probably this :
Using your own and third-party resources
For example, if the SampleIndicator.ex5 indicator is included into the SampleEA.ex5 Expert Advisor as a resource, then the path to itself, specified when iCustom() is called in the initialization function of the custom indicator, will look like this "\Experts\\\\SampleEA.ex5::Indicators\\\SampleIndicator.ex5". If this path is specified explicitly, custom indicator SampleIndicator.ex5 will be tightly bound to SampleEA.ex5 and loses its ability to work independently.
I just understood that it's possible to use indicators from such ex5 in other EAs, not in the one where it is as a resource.
I'll write when I'm ready.
OK, I'll look forward to it.
This is a feature of MT5 tester, but I decided to publish it in this thread, because it is indirectly related to this subject.
To get to the invisible optimization tab, you have to select full brute force with no parameters to be optimized.
no optimized parameter selected, please check input(s) to be optimized and set start, step and stop values