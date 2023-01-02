Split rights in mql5 profile section
I second this request, and would even go further.
Just as we have “Friend Requests” that we need to acknowledge, then so too should channels get the same treatment, where we also have to acknowledge “Channel Invitation Requests” and not that it automatically adds us to channels.
We should be able to set an option in the settings to control this invitation as “Pending”, “Always Decline”, or “Always Accept”, and this should be separate from the Private Messaging.
I would also like to request the ability to “block” certain users from sending us “Private Messages”, because of SPAM or for personal reasons.
I'm "reviving" this thread, because the problem is getting worse, with the frequency of being added to unsolicited channels increasing over time.
MetaQuotes, please address this issue!
This is still not resolved. I'm still getting added to "channels" every now and then by users that are NOT in my friends list. This website is riddled with bugs.
It is also frustrating that one cannot see who is the owner of a channel and one can only infer this by reading the content and following the product links back to the author.
I would write here the name of the channel to which I was added me without my consent, but I guess that would be against forum policy.
If any moderator or admin is interested in details, please let me know and I will forward the details. I have left the channel "subscribed" for now for allowing this issue to be traced should an admin show interest in doing so.
This is still not resolved. I'm still getting added to "channels" every now and then by users that are NOT in my friends list. This website is riddled with bugs.
It is also frustrating that one cannot see who is the owner of a channel and one can only infer this by reading the content and following the product links back to the author.
I would write here the name of the channel to which I was added me without my consent, but I guess that would be against forum policy.
If any moderator or admin is interested in details, please let me know and I will forward the details. I have left the channel "subscribed" for now for allowing this issue to be traced should an admin show interest in doing so.
I don't think they consider it a bug , i agree though .
Out of curiosity , i have the messages locked , i don't have a chat bubble next to my name in the posts right ?
Sorry, but I don't understand your question!
(the instant message icon)
they also have a section on the ru forum where they post screenshots of the spammers ,the admins seem to be reading those and seem to don't prohibit the publishing of .
- 2014.09.13
- www.mql5.com
You do, but we are "friends" so maybe it stills shows for me but not others?
You will have to ask a "non-friend" if they still see it or not 😅
EDIT: I just went looking for someone, I known for a fact that has the message "locked" to friends only and for which we are not "friends" and he has the "chat" icon too. However, when you click on it you get a warning ...
You do, but we are "friends" so maybe it stills shows for me but not others?
You will have to ask a "non-friend" if they still see it or not 😅
EDIT: I just went looking for someone, I known for a fact that has the message "locked" to friends only and for which we are not "friends" and he has the "chat" icon too. However, when you click on it you get a warning ...
Ahh there is a prompt nice .
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Dear mql5 admins,
Since there is an option to create channels, spam and unwanted advertising have become a massive issue on this platform.
I know there is a right where we can avoid that, but that's not practicable for product publishers like us.
We want to be available via private messages for ALL users to answer questions about our products, so setting this parameter to "only friends" is not practicable.
My request is to separate the right to text someone from the right to add someone to groups and channels into two separate options.
In this way, we can allow everyone to contact us via private message and prohibit being added to every spam channel appearing on mql5.
I appreciate any help you can provide.
Daniel