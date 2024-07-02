Indicator appears on Chart but NOT in Testing Visual Mode ???

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Hi all,


I am using iCustom (which I am quite familiar with and have used before) to pull https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22431 (Internal Strength) into a simple EA.

  • Adding to chart - OK
  • Using it's calculations to determine entry - OK
  • Will it show in the Tester - NG (please see pic)

Are there any common reasons for why this might be???

Thanks!!!

Dan


Internal_Strength
Internal_Strength
  • www.mql5.com
Internal Strength indicator
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