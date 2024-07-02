Indicator appears on Chart but NOT in Testing Visual Mode ???
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Hi all,
I am using iCustom (which I am quite familiar with and have used before) to pull https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22431 (Internal Strength) into a simple EA.
Are there any common reasons for why this might be???
Thanks!!!
Dan