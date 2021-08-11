Not copying signal - page 2
Did you accept all the symbols in the Market Watch?
Besides, as far as I know - some brokers do not allow to copy the signals.
Yes. All symbols are accepted and show in the market watch.
The broker allows and offers the option to use signals for both MT4 and MT5.
If the broker is allowed to exclude a particular signal then this could be the problem.
Normally when I subscribe to a channel I search for the signal provider directly through the MT4 platform where I plan to have it installed. All my previous subscriptions using MT4 were performed this way in order to assure the signal is placed in the correct location. This particular time I could not locate the signal through a search in the MT5 signal database. I could only locate the signal via a link supplied by the signal provider. The signal did attach successfully to the correct MT5 platform as it was the only MT5 available on the computer.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thank you. When I contacted them earlier I asked about the 'i' in the end. They explained the 'i' is used to differentiate between MT4.ECN and MT4 variable. They said MT5 does not use any suffix and only uses MT5.ECN.
I checked and everything is correct. I am subscribed to the signal and it shows up properly in the platform.
Can somebody explain why the symbols are in the volume column in this picture:
Looks strange to me.
TradersWay has confirmed with me that the information in this picture is not correct. The symbols for the instruments in MT5.ECN do not have a suffix of 'i'.
Is it possible that MQL5 is mapping the signal using an 'i' suffix when there should be none.
For example: If they are mapping EURUSD to EURUSDi it would be skipped as no symbol found because EURUSDi does not exist.
...
signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by your broker...
I opened demo account with your broker, and I see this AUDNZD symbol in the Market Watch:
I checked specification of the symbol (by right mouse click on the symbol name in the Market Watch) and see that it is forex symbol:
I did not find the other name of this AUDNZD symbol on this demo account with this broker:
-------------------------
So, I think that it is related to your broker anyway (it is one time prohibition, or it is prohibited to be all the time - no idea):
signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by your broker
Thank you for your investigation. Looking at your screenshots I do not understand how you conclude that signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by the broker. Why would the broker prohibit the correct forex symbol from being copied?
Some brokers do not allow to copy.
As to your situation so it is written in your first post here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Not copying signal
jeffstar, 2021.08.10 06:50
My broker is TradersWay. For MT4 my broker uses a suffix of i. I have successfully subscribed to signals using my MT4 account, and the signals always copied correctly. For MT5 my broker does not use a suffix. I subscribed to a new signal that uses MT5 and I am having the following problem for all symbols.
signal provider performed deal #201988184 sell 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.04829
signal copying for 'AUDNZD' is prohibited by your broker
deal #201988184 sell 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.04829 skipped as no symbol found
Is there any solution to this problem?
Thank you.
Yes. I agree that some brokers do not allow copying. When they don't allow copying they disable it in their metatrader platform and you cannot subscribe. TradersWay allows copy trading in MT4. I have several subscriptions successfully copying trades.
I suppose it is possible that they don't allow copying on MT5, but I have not been able to get confirmation from them. Why would they offer copying trading on the MT5 platform, allow me to subscribe, and then prohibit copy trading?
That does not make sense. Do you agree?
I do not know ... but it was written that it was prohibited.
It may be prohibited to copy trades for all their symbols, or for AUD/NZD only, in yesterday only, or they (broker) were restarting their servers ... who knows ...
The Signal system is taking this information from the broker (broker's server) ...
I think - you should use their demo account to subscribe to free signal to check everything.
Or subscribe to the signal which is trading in very often way (to cancel the subscription with refund within 24 hours).
But it is too late to know (to speak) about it ...