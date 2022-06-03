mt5 to excel
Excel
Systems and tools
- Working with Excel (tools, indicators, conversion ...) - the thread
- Forex data converters thread
- MULTI FIBO CALCULATOR with DDE off course - the thread
- FX risk calculator with DDE - the thread
- Excel Spreadsheet to simulate cost averaging strategies objectively - the thread
Articles
- MQL5 Cookbook: Writing the History of Deals to a File and Creating Balance Charts for Each Symbol in Excel - the article
- How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications - the article
- Using spreadsheets to build trading strategies - the article
CodeBase
- Export Indicator's Values - MT5 tool
- Export Positions History V1 - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Deals History V1 - script for MetaTrader 5
- Live positions to csv - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers - script for MetaTrader 5
- Symbols to Excel - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Symbols - script for MetaTrader 5
- Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days - script for MetaTrader 5
- VR Orders History MT5 Lite - script for MetaTrader 5
- DDE - Server - MT5 tool
- History Dump CSV with heat map for Excel analysis - MT4 tool
- MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management - MT4 tool
- Export to Excel in Real Time - MT4 tool
- MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 - COT in Excel
- Export Trades to excel - MT4 script
- Converting hst-files into csv files - MT4 tool
Good morning everyone,
I saw that it is possible to export mt5 data (purchase order, sale, profit, loss...) to excel. I’ve tried all the solutions and I can’t. Does anyone know if it is possible to run excel file with live data? (I have been looking for a solution for several weeks but I can’t find it).
Thank you in advance.
To export your Trade History to Excel, make sure you have Microsoft Excel installed and that it is at least version 2007.
In MetaTrader 5, from the "History" tab, right-click one of the data lines and choose "Report->Open XML".
This will open up the Windows Explorer window, prompting you for a location to save the "ReportHistory-########.xlsx" file, and once you have clicked the "Save" button, it will save the file and automatically open Excel with that file opened.
chart real time?
To export your Trade History to Excel, make sure you have Microsoft Excel installed and that it is at least version 2007.
In MetaTrader 5, from the "History" tab, right-click one of the data lines and choose "Report->Open XML".
This will open up the Windows Explorer window, prompting you for a location to save the "ReportHistory-########.xlsx" file, and once you have clicked the "Save" button, it will save the file and automatically open Excel with that file opened.
Read post #1 provided by Sergey Golubev.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I saw that it is possible to export mt5 data (purchase order, sale, profit, loss...) to excel. I’ve tried all the solutions and I can’t. Does anyone know if it is possible to run excel file with live data? (I have been looking for a solution for several weeks but I can’t find it).
Thank you in advance.