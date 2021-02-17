VPS is not available:
They must login into their MQL5 account with the login/username and not their email or anything else, like Google or Facebook account.
Your login for example Carl is gooly.
He is correctly logged in as one can see the MQ account balance of 20.00.
He can try changing MQL5 VPS server here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and then restart the terminal and migrate again, that usually works.
- Make sure he connected on the trading account which is associated with VPS (MQL5 VPS is per trading account).
- Besides, he should check Internet Explorer (it should be installed on his computer by the latest version; I am having version 11).
- And he should check the build of his MT5 (it should be the latest build).
- MQL5 VPS is also not supported in 32 bit versions of MetaTrader 5.
----------------
The thread about possibe issues with VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
I do not have Mac ..and I am not sure about this OS, but I know that it should be 64 bit for Metatrader 5, and I did not find any information about MQL5 VPS for Mac ..
There is some information which I collected:
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error when installing Metatrader 4 or 5 in Mac HELP PLEASE!
Marco vd Heijden, 2018.03.24 08:39
Your wine is still in windows XP mode.
You need to go into settings and set it to windows 7 or higher.
News on this MQ announcement - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/313653 -
Terminal: Added support for "Market", "Signals" and "Search" in Wine. Linux and Mac OS users can now access the largest store of trading applications and the copy trading service.
PS. from 11th of June 2019 - New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
Added support for "Market", "Signals" and "Search" in Wine. Linux and Mac OS users can now access the largest store of trading applications along with the copy trading service.
PS. from 04th of September 2019.
The other news, and for now - about Metatrader 4 build 1210 (and higher) -
Added support for "Market", "Signals" and "Search" in Wine. Linux and Mac OS users can now access the largest store of trading applications along with the copy trading service.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.20 16:28In a couple of weeks, there will be ready-made MT4 and MT5 packages for MacOS.
PS. By 6th of January 2021 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can install MT5 on Macbook air M1?
Marco vd Heijden, 2021.01.06 09:24
Part of the problem is that the new MacOS (Catalina) has dropped support for 32 Bit applications.
This means that you can not use MT4 anymore and when you are using MT5, you have to make sure that you are using the 64 Bit installer, when you are installing manually.
If you want to use the dedicated MacOS installer you can try this.
More -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.01.14 14:04
Thank you, and happy holidays too.
Yes, the MacBook came. MT4 for iPad, MT5 for iPad work perfectly from AppStore on M1. We'll be making a number of cosmetic tweaks for better screen size compatibility.
The problems with launching the Destop MT4 / MT5 on M1 were due to the protection system. It seems to have been fixed, today we will test and release the MetaTrader 5 update for MacOS .
We are making a new web terminal for MT5 on a new engine, in it we will think about how to attach personal SSL certificates.
Update: M1 desktop hasn't taken off yet.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2021.01.22 15:17
Added a section about installing MetaTrader on Mac OS to help and articles using the CrossOver installation package.
PS. By 14th of February 2021 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.02.14 10:08
The terminal knows about the wine and obviously adjusts to it.
Previously, on older versions before Wine 5, we had to disable some of the functionality such as displaying the market and signals. With the growth of the wine's capabilities, we removed the restrictions.
At the moment, we recommend the minimum version of Wine 5.0, or better 6, and even the development branch. The target Windows version in it must be 10, not 7.
We know about the remaining errors in the Wine and will make workarounds. They are from the difference in the WinAPI implementation in Wine.
--------------------
So, this is the link for Mac with MT5:https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_mac
- 2019.05.16
- www.mql5.com
Hm - thank you, but the Terminal (64) is running, only VPS is jut not available.
There are the standard procedure about what to check in case of Windows:
- Metatrader build;
- Internet Explorer should be installed by the latest version (for example, version 11);
- connecting Metatrader to the trading account which is associated with this VPS subscription.
Because most issues related to deactivating the migration came from Internet Explorer (the users install IE the latest version, restart Metatrader, and migration was activated). And it should be written in metatrader journal about Internet Explorer ... something as "please update IE to the latest version .."
Besides, he can check something on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
But most same issues came from Internet Explorer anyway.
I do not have Mac so ... I do not know about Internet Explorer on Mac (exist or not).
- www.mql5.com
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2755: Улучшения в окне котировок и отладчике
MetaQuotes, 2021.02.17 13:17
Upgrade to the latest Big Sur 11.2.1 and MetaTrader 5 build 2785, please.
VPS and migration is working well.
Maybe someone can help? I MT5-user wants to use the VPS but what ever he tries the migration is deactivated (grey) and the option is not available: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/362854/:
He even checked and replaced his password.