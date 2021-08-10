Can install MT5 on Macbook air M1?

Hello.

I try to install MT5 on Macbook Air M1 via Crossover but cannot complete. It's show installation fail. 

How to install MT5 on Macbook Air M1?

Regards

 

It was the announcement about it:

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.20 16:28

In a couple of weeks, there will be ready-made MT4 and MT5 packages for MacOS.

These are Wine-based installers packaged using CodeWeavers technology. The tests are in progress.

Works for Big Sur too. We will also provide support for M1.

If the old terminal shows Old version, then you just need to install the new version on top.

and the user say that it already works - they use the following installer (on the bottom of this page):


MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2055: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2055: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
  • 2019.05.16
  • www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, May 17, 2019...
 

But please note the following:

Marco vd Heijden, 2018.03.24 08:39

Your wine is still in windows XP mode.

You need to go into settings and set it to windows 7 or higher.


 
Part of the problem is that the new MacOS (Catalina) has dropped support for 32 Bit applications.

This means that you can not use MT4 anymore and when you are using MT5, you have to make sure that you are using the 64 Bit installer, when you are installing manually.

If you want to use the dedicated MacOS installer you can try this.

 
Apple's M1 is pretty new chipset and if you choose Crossover to install MetaTrader 5 and fail, try to consult/ask their forums support. Because based on their test MT5 runs well on previous Macbook (Intel based).

The other solution is run virtual machine on your Macbook M1. Install a copy of Windows 10 on the virtual machine, then install MT5.

 
i use parallels technichal version for m1 macs

 
To run MT5 on M1 Mac you need to run the Parallels M1 beta and a Windows ARM beta which is part of their Windows Insider program.  No cost for all this if you already have a licence for Parallels.

That all sounds like a lot of beta, but in my experience so far it is very stable.

Metatrader is distributed as x64 Intel code, but Windows ARM has an x64 emulator which seems to handle that flawlessly.  So you just download and install Metatrader normally.

When I tried to compile my current project in Metatrader, it failed because I have a DLL that drives Excel for reports, and the methods inside the DLL weren’t visible.  I imagine there’s a solution to that, but I haven’t looked into it much yet (I’m thinking maybe I just have to recompile my DLL code in an ARM version of Visual Studio)

When I stripped out the references to the Excel DLL, the Metatrader code compiled and ran normally.

Performance

My code is a huge user of RAM, and my x64 VM has only 2GB, 2 processors, 2.6GHz.  I restricted the Parallels Windows ARM VM to the same RAM and 2 processors to make the test as comparable as possible, but I’d normally run it with 8Gb RAM.

The M1 compile took 17.8 seconds to complete.  When I do the same on my Intel Windows VM it takes 22.8 seconds, so that points to a 22% improvement.

But the run time is incredible.  My code runs 5x faster in the M1.  Five times faster!!

I used to do all this on a two year old Intel MacBook Pro using standard Parallels and Windows.  It ran about 30% faster than the VM, but also absolutely maxed out the processor, fan on max, very hot.

Even though the M1 Pro does have a fan, I cannot feel it warming much at all, and I don’t think the fan is even running.

 

Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.01.14 14:04

Thank you, and happy holidays too.

Yes, the MacBook came. MT4 for iPad, MT5 for iPad work perfectly from AppStore on M1. We'll be making a number of cosmetic tweaks for better screen size compatibility.

The problems with launching the Destop MT4 / MT5 on M1 were due to the protection system. It seems to have been fixed, today we will test and release the MetaTrader 5 update for MacOS .

We are making a new web terminal for MT5 on a new engine, in it we will think about how to attach personal SSL certificates.


Update: M1 desktop hasn't taken off yet.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thank you Sergey.

I downloaded the MetaTrader 5 update for MacOS but it hangs without even opening on my M1.  Is that what @Renat Fatkhullin means when he says that "Update: M1 desktop hasn't taken off yet" ?

A natively compiled MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS M1 would presumably run even faster and cooler than what I experienced above!

 
I think it is the version for testing (the version which they are testing now).
 
  • https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_mac
    and
  • https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/userguide/install_mac
    Installation on Mac OS - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
    • www.metatrader5.com
    The trading platform can be installed and used on computers that run Mac OS using Wine. Wine is a free and open source software application that...
    12
