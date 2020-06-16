Can't migrate to MQL5 VPS

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I rented vps. but the migrate button is not working. i did not understand why. please help.



 
Fırat Uctepe:

I rented vps. but the migrate button is not working. i did not understand why. please help.

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, logout an re-login into your MQL5 account, restart your computer and try again.

If that doesn't work, try on another computer, many members with such problem managed to migrate on a different computer, so its a local configuration issue and not a MQL5 problem.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Bilgisayarınızda Internet Explorer veya Microsoft Edge'in yüklü olduğundan emin olun, MQL5 hesabınıza yeniden giriş yapın, bilgisayarınızı yeniden başlatın ve tekrar deneyin.

Bu işe yaramazsa, başka bir bilgisayarda deneyin, bu tür bir sorunu olan birçok üye farklı bir bilgisayara geçmeyi başardı, bu yüzden bir MQL5 sorunu değil yerel bir yapılandırma sorunu.

I'm using windows 7.wonder if metatrader can't support windows 7?
 
Fırat Uctepe:
I'm using windows 7.wonder if metatrader can't support windows 7?

I don't think that this is the problem but the fact is that you are using an old operating system (more than 10 years old).

Microsoft has stopped supporting Windows 7, since the beginning of 2020.
 
I have a problem, it says migration is successful and status is started but my is not running, it was working fine until 2 days back, what is the issue going on right now? Help me
 
 I am also trying to migrate to VPS, but my problem seems different. it says migration successful but it's only migrating the graphs, not the EAs! Really weird, because I have been using it for months already.
 

I just learned I can migrate old EAs of mine, but if I recompile it (0 errors 0 warnings) then metatrader won't migrate them to VPS. Something buggy is really going on, I use it all the time. Im on windows 10.

 

I tried to compile in another metatrader and it finally worked. Both compilers (one from each metatrader installation) showed no error/warning, but one file/EA was migrated and the other not. I will try to reinstall all metatraders I have and see if it solves the bug. I suggest you do the same in case you have the same problem as me.

 
adm.adx:

I tried to compile in another metatrader and it finally worked. Both compilers (one from each metatrader installation) showed no error/warning, but one file/EA was migrated and the other not. I will try to reinstall all metatraders I have and see if it solves the bug. I suggest you do the same in case you have the same problem as me.

If EA is not migrated so you can see it on the logs (VPS jornal) and it may be written the reason about "why".
If you know the reason so you can fix it.
 
alenjacobakaastroke:
I have a problem, it says migration is successful and status is started but my is not running, it was working fine until 2 days back, what is the issue going on right now? Help me
It is same as my previous reply:
  • "migration is successful" - it should be written on the logs in all the particularities;
  • " is not running" - same, it is from the logs/VPS journal.

You can migrate EA with open chart once again to see the error on the VPS journal/logs - read post #1 for more information.

VPS testing and monitoring
VPS testing and monitoring
  • 2017.03.31
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I am new to VPS. I have migrated my EA to VPS and can see that VPS is running...
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