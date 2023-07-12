4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 7
What should I look for in a VPS provider primarily for scalping?
So, in case of autotrading - you should look at your EA which will do scalping - because dll is prohibited on this VPS.
Can someone please explain what causes VPS to stop functioning and stop copying?
One of my signal subscriber reached me today and told me that some of my trades are NOT copied by their account.
Both me as provider and the subscriber are on the very exact broker and server and also account type.
Is there anything that triggers this malfunction?
In the end, after subscribing a signal and enabling VPS, nobody should care if the trades are auto copied. If not, this is a huge problem. You can not check it all the time.
Any response is highly appreciated in advance.
what is the difference to rent basic vps or popular or trader
The most often case about why subscribers may not get the trade is the following: mapping.
The mapping is explained in the FAQ here ( Margin calculation type for the symbol should be Forex type, and more).
More details: post #7
You are experience signal provider, and I am fully sure that you know about mapping.
So, ask your subscriber to check Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case he is using MQL5 VPS) and explain him about mapping.
thanks for the mapping info. today we further checked the journal info and we noticed that at some point all the ticks ✔ were disabled. Then the subscriber again made all the ticks via MT4 Desktop > Options > Signal and things got resolved. My question here is why all of a sudden, all the ticks of the subscriber were gone? I asked him if he opened his desktop MT4 during this time, and it is confirmed that he did not intervene whatsoever. Any idea?
No idea ... seems, the subscriber is not using MQL5 VPS.
About mapping - it is mostly related to the following symbols:
US100Cash, GER40Cash and GOLD.
Because margin calculation for this symbol in subscriber's Metatrader (in symbol specification) should be Forex (if not so the trades for those symbols will not be copied).
And that is why I was posting about mapping (it is written there about it).
Well because of 3rd party VPS malfunctions, I suggest all subscribers to buy VPS of MQL5 via MT4 Desktop. Funny thing is it is happened while they bought the 3 month subscription for 42 usd which is MQL5 VPS.
I hope it does not repeat because there is no proper explanation what it got turned off.
I have plan to rent mql5vps to run several EA on one account , probably open 17 chart with EA on every chart. 5 of 17 EA is is using onechart mode trading on few pairs (average 2-4 pairs). So 17 chart opened which is 12 EA single pair each and 5 EA ONECHART (each EA run 2-4 pairs).
My question is : Is mql5vps CPU resource and RAM resource is guarantee to fulfill my EA trading need? Is mql5 have limitation on CPU usage and RAM usage at some limited point ?
I need this information accurately please
One of my EA ( bought from mql market) have this dependancy, is it Allowed to use in mql5 vps ?
Somebody can help..
thank you