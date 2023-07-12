4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Many robots have a user interface to control trading a money management. Can remote desktop be used with mql5 vps to see and control my robot interface on a chart?
I already replied to you on your other post here (but, seems, you are reading the replies): #72
And mql5 has no customer service people to help me with my VPS problem.
It depends on how many days ago you paid.
Besides, it is recommended to pay using MQL5 forum profile.
Anyway, you can check your subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
(check the trading account/broker's server).
If you found your MQL5 VPS subscription on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
so you can follow the instruction on the post #4 about how to connect (it is for MT4 but it is very simiular for MT5 for example).
important for all our traders to atleast having "VPN" for simply communicating our sufficiency conducting data's and cookies.. for my basic reason I unfortunately need this for more secretable issue like passwords and securities.. I won't able to prepare myself knowing that others can manipulate my profile.. well I know and you also known person grabbing sometimes to hacked an account.. and i won't ever spoil them to reach me out or else.. I don't know, :) Now you knew how is it full package to me for using "VPN " have a nice day always..
Don't confuse VPS with VPN, they are 2 different things.
Hello
I have rented a VPS but it can't connect to the demo server
Thanks for assistance as am new to this
Hello
I have rented a VPS but it can't connect to the demo server
Thanks for assistance as am new to this
Change server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Change server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I changed the server once and tried again but it didn't work
For the second time does not allow access to the server change
I changed the server once and tried again but it didn't work
For the second time does not allow access to the server change
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your ebi54588391 username and NOT your email or any other.