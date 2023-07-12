4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 3

srlodge1972:
Many robots have a user interface to control trading a money management. Can remote desktop be used with mql5 vps to see and control my robot interface on a chart? 
There is no Remote Desktop on this MQL5 VPS.
I already replied to you on your other post here (but, seems, you are reading the replies):
Videos on Virtual Hosting Released
  • 2021.07.29
  • www.mql5.com
Three new videos on Virtual Hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available on our YouTube channel...
 
I have paid for VPS on mql5 several times but its not working for me am just loosing money on this shit!
 
And mql5 has no customer service people to help me with my VPS problem.
 
It depends on how many days ago you paid.
Besides, it is recommended to pay using MQL5 forum profile.

Anyway, you can check your subscription here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions 
(check the trading account/broker's server).

If you found your MQL5 VPS subscription on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
so you can follow the instruction on the post  about how to connect (it is for MT4 but it is very simiular for MT5 for example).

 
important for all our traders to atleast having "VPN" for simply communicating our sufficiency conducting data's and cookies.. for my basic reason I unfortunately need this for more secretable issue like passwords and securities.. I won't able to prepare myself knowing that others can manipulate my profile.. well I know and you also known person grabbing sometimes to hacked an account.. and i won't ever spoil them to reach me out or else.. I don't know, :) Now you knew how is it full package to me for using "VPN " have a nice day always..
 
Roseann Asug #:
important for all our traders to atleast having "VPN" for simply communicating our sufficiency conducting data's and cookies.. for my basic reason I unfortunately need this for more secretable issue like passwords and securities.. I won't able to prepare myself knowing that others can manipulate my profile.. well I know and you also known person grabbing sometimes to hacked an account.. and i won't ever spoil them to reach me out or else.. I don't know, :) Now you knew how is it full package to me for using "VPN " have a nice day always..

Don't confuse VPS with VPN, they are 2 different things.

 

Hello

I have rented a VPS but it can't  connect to the demo server


Thanks for assistance as am new to this

Files:
virtual_hosting.png  59 kb
virtual_hosting2.png  183 kb
 
Change server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Change server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


I changed the server once and tried again but it didn't work

For the second time does not allow access to the server change

Files:
virtual_hosting2.png  499 kb
 
I changed the server once and tried again but it didn't work

For the second time does not allow access to the server change

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your ebi54588391 username and NOT your email or any other.

