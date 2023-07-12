4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 8
I have plan to rent mql5vps to run several EA on one account , probably open 17 chart with EA on every chart. 5 of 17 EA is is using onechart mode trading on few pairs (average 2-4 pairs). So 17 chart opened which is 12 EA single pair each and 5 EA ONECHART (each EA run 2-4 pairs).
My question is : Is mql5vps CPU resource and RAM resource is guarantee to fulfill my EA trading need? Is mql5 have limitation on CPU usage and RAM usage at some limited point ?
I need this information accurately please
If we are about MQL5 VPS (this MQL5 VPS is Metatrader but located in cloud, yes, it is your an other Metatrader)
so there is something with the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
If more than 32 charts with launched Expert Advisors are active on a fee-based hosting account (more than 16 charts for a free hosting one), the charts exceeding the limit are not migrated during synchronization and the appropriate message appears in the Journal.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
About your EA from the Market (from the Rules too):
Products purchased at the Market do not require additional activation for working in the Virtual terminal. The number of a purchased Product's available activations is not decreased.
So, you should care about dll (and ... may be - the global variables) in your EA which you bought from the Market ... you can ask the seller:
"is this EA adapted to be used with MQL5 VPS?" ...
------------------------
You have free time/period.
I am still having free 24 minutes on this MQL5 VPS:
(and 24 minutes is more than enought to check) so the EA may be used (means: no limitations concerning dll for this EA).
You can do same.
Thank You for explanation, I tried the free version with 16 chart migration
its already 1 hour after migration,Should I check something else ?
Check MQL5 VPS journal for possible errors (you will use this journal to know about how everything works with your EAs),
and check Metatrader journal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA's property update and MQL5 VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.03.18 23:11
The correct sequence is:
1. You load your EA on the corresponding chart.
2. You adjust your settings.
3. You click the Auto Trading button.
4. You migrate to your MQL5 VPS.
5. You right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journal and you check that your migration was succesful.
EA's property update and MQL5 VPSQuick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)
seems its works right?
Can you explain to me that what is the actual usage of VPS in the trading world?
Did you read the topic ? At least the first post ? All your questions are answered there.
my VPS isnt connected, how can I migrate the account again