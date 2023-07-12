4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 8

Fajar Alam #:

I have plan to rent mql5vps to run several EA on one account , probably open 17 chart with EA on every chart. 5 of 17 EA is is using onechart mode trading on few pairs (average 2-4 pairs). So 17 chart opened which is  12 EA single pair each and 5 EA ONECHART (each EA run 2-4 pairs).

My question is : Is mql5vps CPU resource and RAM resource is guarantee to fulfill my EA trading need? Is mql5 have limitation on CPU usage and RAM usage at some limited point ? 

I need this information accurately please

If we are about MQL5 VPS (this MQL5 VPS is Metatrader but located in cloud, yes, it is your an other Metatrader)
so there is something with the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service

If more than 32 charts with launched Expert Advisors are active on a fee-based hosting account (more than 16 charts for a free hosting one), the charts exceeding the limit are not migrated during synchronization and the appropriate message appears in the Journal.

If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.

About your EA from the Market (from the Rules too):

Products purchased at the Market do not require additional activation for working in the Virtual terminal. The number of a purchased Product's available activations is not decreased.

So, you should care about dll (and ... may be - the global variables) in your EA which you bought from the Market ... you can ask the seller:
"is this EA adapted to be used with MQL5 VPS?" ...

You have free time/period.
I am still having free 24 minutes on this MQL5 VPS:


So, I can check something (EA for example) about the following: will it be synchronized or not ... if it is synchronized
(and 24 minutes is more than enought to check) so the EA may be used (means: no limitations concerning dll for this EA).
You can do same.
 Thank You  for explanation, I tried the free version with 16 chart migration 


migration

logs


its already 1 hour after migration,Should I check something else ?

 
Fajar Alam #:

 Thank You  for explanation, I tried the free version with 16 chart migration 



its already 1 hour after migration,Should I check something else ?

Check MQL5 VPS journal for possible errors (you will use this journal to know about how everything works with your EAs),
and check Metatrader journal.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA's property update and MQL5 VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.03.18 23:11

The correct sequence is:

1. You load your EA on the corresponding chart.

2. You adjust your settings.

3. You click the Auto Trading button.

4. You migrate to your MQL5 VPS.

5. You right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journal and you check that your migration was succesful.




Also - read the following threads:

EA's property update and MQL5 VPS 

Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)
Sergey Golubev #:

Check MQL5 VPS journal for possible errors (you will use this journal to know about how everything works with your EAs),
and check Metatrader journal.


Also - read the following threads:

EA's property update and MQL5 VPS 

Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)

seems its works right?

 
When renting a VPS, can I install more than one mt4 accounts or is it just one VPS one mt4 account only?
 
kunalrock #: When renting a VPS, can I install more than one mt4 accounts or is it just one VPS one mt4 account only?
For MetaQuotes VPS service, it is one account only per VPS.
 
Fajar Alam #:

seems its works right?

Yes, it works according your log (according to MQL5 VPS journal).
 
Can you explain to me that what is the actual usage of VPS in the trading world? 
I've heard that it can help one by running their EAs all the time? 
and are they free to use? or should I rent one for myself?
 
VasilTodorov #:
Can you explain to me that what is the actual usage of VPS in the trading world? 
I've heard that it can help one by running their EAs all the time? 
and are they free to use? or should I rent one for myself?

Did you read the topic ? At least the first post ? All your questions are answered there.

 

my VPS isnt connected, how can I migrate the account again

 
