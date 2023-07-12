4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 4
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your ebi54588391 username and NOT your email or any other.
I'm sure I logged in to my MQL5 account with ebi54588391.
Did I encounter this problem because I used a demo server?
Or do I have to cancel and re-select the new server?
If you check all your terminal journal logs and your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals logs you will find the cause of this.
You may post them here to check if you want.
Thank you
sanal barındırma yok
sanal barındırma yok
Could not find server for gannmarket.no virtual server
What OS is running on this VPS?
based on my experiece, Windows server 2016 is stable
How can I resolve this error ?
no hosting server is available for icmarket-demo004
How can I resolve this error ?
no hosting server is available for icmarket-demo004
Try again later or tomorrow, usually such issues are repaired after a while.