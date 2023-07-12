4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - page 4

Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your ebi54588391 username and NOT your email or any other.

 

I'm sure I logged in to my MQL5 account with ebi54588391.

Did I encounter this problem because I used a demo server?

Or do I have to cancel and re-select the new server?

 
Ebi54588391 #:
 

If you check all your terminal journal logs and your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals logs you will find the cause of this.

You may post them here to check if you want.

 

Thank you

My problem was solved
 
its really useful 
 
2021.12.13 22:29:13.144 Sanal Barındırma: 6270604, 6270604 için durum alamadı, taşıma komutunu yürütemedi

sanal barındırma yok

....

 
Ahmet Lebeoglu #:
  1. Please write English here and/or use the translation button [EN] in the editor line.
  2. Don't double post.
  3. Do you know this: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps
Could not find server for gannmarket.no virtual server

 
Igor Zizek #:
What OS is running on this VPS?

based on my experiece, Windows server 2016 is stable 

 

How can I resolve this error ?

no hosting server is available for icmarket-demo004



 
cliffkip50 #:

How can I resolve this error ?

no hosting server is available for icmarket-demo004



Try again later or tomorrow, usually such issues are repaired after a while.

