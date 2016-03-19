EA High CPU USage????
Your EA is probably not well coded, but difficult to say without seeing the code.
Alain Verleyen:Hi Alain, i have also experience the same problem before. If you are saying that the EA is not coded well? Is there any material or protocol that is avaliable for the programmers to follow that will help reduce CPU usage. Because most EAs use a lot of CPU resource form my experience. :)
Your EA is probably not well coded, but difficult to say without seeing the code.
Your EA is probably not well coded, but difficult to say without seeing the code.
Francis Dogbe:
Hi Alain, i have also experience the same problem before. If you are saying that the EA is not coded well? Is there any material or protocol that is avaliable for the programmers to follow that will help reduce CPU usage. Because most EAs use a lot of CPU resource form my experience. :)
Hi Alain, i have also experience the same problem before. If you are saying that the EA is not coded well? Is there any material or protocol that is avaliable for the programmers to follow that will help reduce CPU usage. Because most EAs use a lot of CPU resource form my experience. :)
No recipes. From my experience most EAs which "use a lot of CPU resource" are not well coded.
You can send me one and I will check if you want.
Alain Verleyen:Do you offer coding services in the Freelance board?
No recipes. From my experience most EAs which "use a lot of CPU resource" are not well coded.
You can send me one and I will check if you want.
No recipes. From my experience most EAs which "use a lot of CPU resource" are not well coded.
You can send me one and I will check if you want.
Lorraine Pierce:
Do you offer coding services in the Freelance board?
Do you offer coding services in the Freelance board?
Yes but no
It's really simple, see this topic
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of article "Use of Resources in MQL5"
Renat Fatkhullin, 2013.02.01 05:32
Example: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3409#comment_408123
#resource "\\Indicators\\Examples\\CHO.EX5" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- int handle=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"::Indicators\\Examples\\CHO.EX5"); if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Indicator created!"); IndicatorRelease(handle); } //--- return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { }
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Hey folks,
I have my EA running on a VPS and it's using max CPU. I deleted everything. Then I added back my indicators one at a time, monitoring the CPU. It was fine until I adde the EA. For each currenty pair I added, it took up about 12-15% CPU.
Is this common for EA's?
I've read that an "open loop" can cause this?