Experts: Renko Live Charts v4.13 - page 4
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I ran into this problem also
what I did was close the charts I used with the renko, then I closed MT4
I reopened Mt4 then reopened a 1 minute chart, and applied the renko indicator, then open 2 min chart, offline works for me
side note : I set the renko box size,( top input parameter) to 1 representing 10 points instead of 100 points (10 pips)
edit: ADD VZO to the RENKO chart set at 21....................amazing OMG,
The original thread there this EA was developed is here: http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=189584 For thous of you how wonder why things was done the way it was. I think it's rather amassing that something like this have managed to survive this long, and got the attention it got... I admit freely that it's not pretty and have bugs. (I just wanted some volyme in my renko chart for gods sake...)... It's more then 5 years now since I wrote the original version, and it's still alive and kicking. Of cures lots of people have added code and fixed bugs long after I stopped caring about it, and thank you al for that! :)
/LV
I am using v4.13 renko in currency pairs, and now want to use it in dax, the index ger30mar15.
To create boxes of 10 or 50 points, I put in the box size parameter values 10.0 to 10 points and 50.0 to 50 points or should I put 1.0 to 5.0 for 10 points and 50 points?
I have this doubt as to currency pairs 1.0 equivalent to 10 pipettes or 1 pip.
I'm waiting for that answer can start my operations and testing.
Thank you very much.
Renko Live Charts v4.13:
Author: Tim Welch
First, thank you so much for providing this.
I find myself using Renko offline charts on MT a lot, but my problem is that I use too many renko sizes with too many pairs and end up having to keep 30+ charts open to make and access the various TFs and pairs. Do you know of, or could you create, one ind/EA that creates offline renko charts for multiple pairs / renko box sizes?
What I would like is something that can be put on on M1 chart, but access other pair M1 data to create multiple offline charts and keep them updated, so it would create offline .hst files for (# of TFs) * (# of pairs).
Curious about your thoughts.
I have renkolivecharts_pimped_v4_13 which I am assuming is the latest - very pleased with it so far - Thank you Tim and everyone else who has contributed over the years.
However, I would like to propose an enhancement' - I would if I could but I can't !
I was adding my own text box so I could see at a glance until I realized the value was changing with market conditions.
Be nice to see the value without Binoculars
Hoping someone will kindly oblige and pick up the gauntlet. Tried and tried to contact Tim Welch directly to no avail
Hi Tim,
Can you please make few changes to fix problem with running EA on offline chart.
Instead of using RegisterWindowMessageA and PostMessageA, EA should use Unicode variants RegisterWindowMessageW and PostMessageW.
In current version, offline chart is updated, but OnTick() function in the EA that runs on the offline chart is not triggered.
Changes should be made at line 79:
and in lines 146 to 150:
Hi everyone! First off, thanks for the great comments and support. I appreciate it.
I'm sorry that I dropped off the face of the earth for a while, but I had a death in the family and have been less than focused on Forex for the last 6 months or so.
I am hoping to get back to both trading and coding soon, please be patient with me.
Again, thanks so much for the kind words and support!
Hi everyone! First off, thanks for the great comments and support. I appreciate it.
I'm sorry that I dropped off the face of the earth for a while, but I had a death in the family and have been less than focused on Forex for the last 6 months or so.
I am hoping to get back to both trading and coding soon, please be patient with me.
Again, thanks so much for the kind words and support!
Stu
Thanx Tim for this indicator, it is very helpful for those who can't code
i was playing with parameters but seems nothing change exept box size
it build renko chart for the past 2 month...what do i need to change if i want a renko chart for the past 12 month of price moves?