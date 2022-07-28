Experts: Renko Live Charts v4.13 - page 5
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Thanks for your help.
Sorry for my english, i m french
Hi I put my EA onto offline Renko charts and it doesn't trade at all (of course, smiley face is on!) and suggestions. I'm using build 840
Hi I put my EA onto offline Renko charts and it doesn't trade at all (of course, smiley face is on!) and suggestions. I'm using build 840
please, is there any way i can use this indicator on a 4hours chart?
i need help please
need little modification on your EA :)
Renko Live Charts v4.13:
Author: Tim Welch
Hi Tim,
After setup, it says to open m2 chart, but how is it possible in mt4?
Hi Tim,
thanks for this EA. Most of the time it works nice but I found some mistakes in my charts. Sometimes the EA builds boxes/bricks where no one has to be or forgets some.
Example 1: the Low in the Renko chart is lower than the "real" one from the M1 chart -> EA builds a new box which shouldn't exist
Example 2: the "real" High (M1) is higher than the one in the Renko chart -> EA "forgets" a brick
Any idea why that (sometimes - not always) happens?
The EA also seems to have problems when the PC was in Sleep mode. I have to restart the Metatrader then cause the EA misses the prices between entering and exiting Sleep Mode when the MT4 was still "running".
Thanks in advance.
Michael
thanks for this EA. Most of the time it works nice but I found some mistakes in my charts. Sometimes the EA builds boxes/bricks where no one has to be or forgets some.
Example 1: the Low in the Renko chart is lower than the "real" one from the M1 chart -> EA builds a new box which shouldn't exist
Example 2: the "real" High (M1) is higher than the one in the Renko chart -> EA "forgets" a brick
Any idea why that (sometimes - not always) happens?
The EA also seems to have problems when the PC was in Sleep mode. I have to restart the Metatrader then cause the EA misses the prices between entering and exiting Sleep Mode when the MT4 was still "running".
I have a fixed version of the EA (available in source codes, of course). Try to download the mq4-file from this link (it's published in comments for one of my renko-based products, so I'm not sure it'll work from here). If you'll have some problems, send PM to me. Check if the specific problems 1 and 2 are solved in the modified version. At least, I do not encounter such issues.
As for the problem with the sleep mode, I'm afraid this can be an artefact of the terminal and how this EA processes ticks. I suppose, in the sleep mode ticks are not generated, but the experts do not receive OnDeinit event, and no other type of events is available for this state (though I'm sure many traders would consider this as a bug, because their EAs can miss the point without any notification, or MT should prevent PC from sleeping if EA is running and trading is allowed!). When terminal awakes, OnInit event is not generated, and new tick events resume, leaving the data for the sleep period missing. At this moment the handle for custom hst-file (created and updated by EA) does already exist, and this is why it is appended - of course with omission of the same data. I think a workaround can be easily made, but it'll take some time.
I have a fixed version of the EA (available in source codes, of course). Try to download the mq4-file from this link (it's published in comments for one of my renko-based products, so I'm not sure it'll work from here). If you'll have some problems, send PM to me. Check if the specific problems 1 and 2 are solved in the modified version. At least, I do not encounter such issues.
As for the problem with the sleep mode, I'm afraid this can be an artefact of the terminal and how this EA processes ticks. I suppose, in the sleep mode ticks are not generated, but the experts do not receive OnDeinit event, and no other type of events is available for this state (though I'm sure many traders would consider this as a bug, because their EAs can miss the point without any notification, or MT should prevent PC from sleeping if EA is running and trading is allowed!). When terminal awakes, OnInit event is not generated, and new tick events resume, leaving the data for the sleep period missing. At this moment the handle for custom hst-file (created and updated by EA) does already exist, and this is why it is appended - of course with omission of the same data. I think a workaround can be easily made, but it'll take some time.
Hi Stanislav,
that sounds logical to me ;).
Just tried your EA and will check if it displays the right Highs/Lows. Thanks for your work :)!
What I first saw seems to be a little bit faulty. In my opinion green boxes can't have an upper wick and red ones no lower cause when a box is finished and drawn the new box has to be created immediately.
Then there will be two possibilities: a) price reaches level of the next step to draw a box or b) it doesn't. If it does not and runs in the opposite direction then you can have wicks. So only upper wicks at red boxes or lower wicks at green ones.
What do you think?
Regards
Michael