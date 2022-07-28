Experts: Renko Live Charts v4.13 - page 7
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No, I can not afford Skype for this purpose.
Okay maybe I have to create a video then cause a screenshot might not be more helpful than my example.
I try again to explain without numbers.
If the EA is painting a green box (and Close>Open) High and Close are always(!) the same. So the High changes with the Close - regardless if it was higher during painting this box or not. Low and Open are different and seem to be correct.
If the EA is painting a red box (and Close<Open) Low and Close are always(!) the same. So the Low changes with the Close - regardless if it was lower during painting this box or not. High and Open are different and seem to be correct.
If the EA is painting a green box (and Close>Open) High and Close are always(!) the same. So the High changes with the Close - regardless if it was higher during painting this box or not. Low and Open are different and seem to be correct.
If the EA is painting a red box (and Close<Open) Low and Close are always(!) the same. So the Low changes with the Close - regardless if it was lower during painting this box or not. High and Open are different and seem to be correct.
If I understand you correctly, you mean solely the latest bar during its continuous changing.
Here is the update (attached).
If I understand you correctly, you mean solely the latest bar during its continuous changing.
Here is the update (attached).
You understand me right :). Unfortunately error is still there.
Please, make sure you properly updated the file in your MT. I think it's not possible to have old behavior with the new version.
I think I did but deleted it now and compiled again. Will take a look.
By the way: many thanks for your fast help. Really appreciate that. Simply great!!!
Update: Looks much better now. Thanks. Sometimes I still have some issues that the latest (actual) bar disappears but that problem exists in all versions.
If I find a rule when it happens exactly, I will let you know. The rest for now looks (very) good.
Please, make sure you properly updated the file in your MT. I think it's not possible to have old behavior with the new version.
Hi Stanislav.
As some one who has been trading Renko Bars since August 2014, and has become acutely aware of the errors in Renkolivechartspimped v4.13, but sadly lacking the skills to do any thing about it, I just wanted to express my thanks for your work on producing an updated Renko EA. Here is a comparison of the 2 EAs. These charts are not based on live data as it is the weekend, but there is a noticeable difference even so.
Hello,
I have an issue when I copy the renko file in my expert folder it doesn't work although I checked all the boxes and the expert advisor is on ... if I put it in indicators it works just for a moment and then freezes ... could someone help me out? What am I doing wrong?
Can someone finally update this ea ?
Jesus !
HI,
I noticed there is a mistake when comparing the candle chart with renko. There is one case as you can see attached that the renko shadow moved beyond the limit where a new renk should be formed but only a shadow was drawn. Additionally, the price is not matching. As you can see the shadow minimum moved over the real price.
It's about Renko Live Chart 4.13
I send the screenshot to make this point more clear