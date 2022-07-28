Experts: Renko Live Charts v4.13 - page 10
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@Tom Sasson
Can you please point out to me where I can find some explanation about the settings
Some of them are obvious but some not for me
Thanks in advance
Actually, I don't know if there is such an explanation, try to read all posts on this thread.
If you need help with the settings, asks specifically what is not comprehensible and I will answer.
Hi, regarding your issues:
1. That is not related to the EA, you need to enable One Click Trading using Tools --> Options --> "Trade" tab --> mark "One Click Trading"
2. Cannot be, even though this is an offline chart, all Buy/Sell and SL/TP line should be available. Verify you are on the same symbol name and that your chart has the relevant prices in sight.
3. Didn't understand your issue. Your symbol name is not strange. Try using the regular option and you should receive the same chart opens with the same suffix. Probably that is the problem causing issue 2.
Thank you for you for taking the time to reply ... appreciated :)
All working fine now
?
At the moment I am adding a Text Box ... Top RH corner to remind me of my chosen Brick Size ... Could this please be included and automated in your next update ?
Thank you for you for taking the time to reply ... appreciated :)
All working fine now
At the moment I am adding a Text Box ... Top RH corner to remind me of my chosen Brick Size ... Could this please be included and automated in your next update ?
Could you please try removing the Buy/Sell box on the left hand side?
I see it on the M1 OHLC chart ... Thank You for pointing that out to me :)
Still would prefer to see it on the RENKO chart as I suggested ... if possible
I actually have the code ... had it written for an earlier version ... Just not sure where to insert it OR if it will work with this latest version
There is no updated version because there are no open issues.
Your request contradicts the Renko principle. We cannot lie regarding prices and times.
If you want different timestamps, either increase Renko box size, or work with a regular chart and not Renko.
I must ask, if you explain why you need different timestamps perhaps I will be able to help you find a better solution than what you had in mind.
Hi Tom,
Issue is there. It does not give smooth bars with higher timeframes like I am attaching a screenshot from my zerodha platform. The bars here move in one direction for good duration of time and price till real reversal occurs. In one day I get just 2-3 major trend reversals. For which I have to physically sit 6-7 hours daily working manually on it.
See the attachment
I see it on the M1 OHLC chart ... Thank You for pointing that out to me :)
Still would prefer to see it on the RENKO chart as I suggested ... if possible
I actually have the code ... had it written for an earlier version ... Just not sure where to insert it OR if it will work with this latest version
Please use latest version which shows everything you want on the Renko chart as well as on the issuing chart.
You may update here if you used the latest version (600.9) and did not see it.
Hi Tom,
Issue is there. It does not give smooth bars with higher timeframes like I am attaching a screenshot from my zerodha platform. The bars here move in one direction for good duration of time and price till real reversal occurs. In one day I get just 2-3 major trend reversals. For which I have to physically sit 6-7 hours daily working manually on it.
See the attachment
Time period has absolutely no effect on Renko charting.
I do not understand what your issue is, try to explain more clearly what seems to be the problem and what would you expect to be instead.
I also did not understand what you tried to show in the attachments, they are too complex without pointing out where I should look to see what you see.
If your issue is that you have too little reversals, decrease box size, or vice versa.
Dears
happy new year to all
I need a piece of advice, please
I have been using renko offline chart with ATR for renko size
but I have a problem that the chart does not update the size of the box based on ATR automatically and that I have to do it manually every while
is there a way to solve this? noting that I am using MetaTrader platform and renkolivecharts_pimped_v4_13
thank you all
Time period has absolutely no effect on Renko charting.
I do not understand what your issue is, try to explain more clearly what seems to be the problem and what would you expect to be instead.
I also did not understand what you tried to show in the attachments, they are too complex without pointing out where I should look to see what you see.
If your issue is that you have too little reversals, decrease box size, or vice versa.
HI Tom, thanks for the great tool. i have some points on what "iceslit" wants to say here. Renko charts on Tradingview / Investing.com platform combines the Renko box and time frame for better entry exits. For better understanding, I am attaching todays EURUSD Renko charts from Investing.com (which is basically using Tradingview platform) for time frame 15 min, 1 hour, 4 hour and 1 day. If you observe the Renko chart becomes more clear with increasing the time frame for better entry and exit. "iceslit" wants to say the same thing here.
We appreciate your tool and want to know if this kind of combination of Renko with time is possible in MT4 with your tool.
Thank you.