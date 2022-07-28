Experts: Renko Live Charts v4.13 - page 8
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HI,
I noticed there is a mistake when comparing the candle chart with renko. There is one case as you can see attached that the renko shadow moved beyond the limit where a new renk should be formed but only a shadow was drawn. Additionally, the price is not matching. As you can see the shadow minimum moved over the real price.
It's about Renko Live Chart 4.13
I send the screenshot to make this point more clear
Perhaps the long wick is a compensation for the short ones on the right.
I really like this EA. Nice job. Is there a TP/SL? Thanks
Perhaps the long wick is a compensation for the short ones on the right.
Why dont you update this EA so it works when you want to trade this
with another EA ?
Why dont you update this EA so it works when you want to trade this
with another EA ?
Which part of my sentence does indicate that I "want to trade this with another EA"?
Hello, I am a newbee .
when i do what is told and set a mt4 on offline, how can I get it online
emde
If I understand you correctly, you mean solely the latest bar during its continuous changing.
Here is the update (attached).
Perhaps the long wick is a compensation for the short ones on the right.
Yes, I can follow him. The wick is too long!
And if you take it exactly then all the other following bars are in the wrong place!
HI,
I noticed there is a mistake when comparing the candle chart with renko. There is one case as you can see attached that the renko shadow moved beyond the limit where a new renk should be formed but only a shadow was drawn. Additionally, the price is not matching. As you can see the shadow minimum moved over the real price.
It's about Renko Live Chart 4.13
I send the screenshot to make this point more clear
Hi all,
I added the following changes to the current version. I just felt the need to improve the existing version.
I hope you will find it useful and I would appreciate any comments on my additions.
//| May 14 2018 (TS) (v600.5)
//| - Restored ATR based box size, from [v4.1 Andrea Jan 20 2014] version
//| - Changed RenkoBoxSize and Offset to double, in order to handle more precise box sizes to pippets in supporting 3/5 digit brokers.
//| - Added comments on chart to notify users what should be done [v4.13 Tim Welch Aug 22 2014]
//| - Added TestingMode, which allows to create offline charts in standard MQL4/5 timeframe constants,
//| To use Renko charts in Strategy Tester
//| - Change critical log prints messages to Message Box, for better understanding of the situation
//| - Added automatic opening of the offline chart, and also an easy opening using "click here" on comments area
Hi all,
I added the following changes to the current version. I just felt the need to improve the existing version.
I hope you will find it useful and I would appreciate any comments on my additions.
//| May 14 2018 (TS) (v600.5)
//| - Restored ATR based box size, from [v4.1 Andrea Jan 20 2014] version
//| - Changed RenkoBoxSize and Offset to double, in order to handle more precise box sizes to pippets in supporting 3/5 digit brokers.
//| - Added comments on chart to notify users what should be done [v4.13 Tim Welch Aug 22 2014]
//| - Added TestingMode, which allows to create offline charts in standard MQL4/5 timeframe constants,
//| To use Renko charts in Strategy Tester
//| - Change critical log prints messages to Message Box, for better understanding of the situation
//| - Added automatic opening of the offline chart, and also an easy opening using "click here" on comments area
Good Stuff...