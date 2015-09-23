Persian method

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My name is Amir Sadeghi. Forex has been my only job since 2005. After these nine years of work I came to this conclusion that the best method for having a guaranteed income with the lowest loss in Forex is the manual method. Another important point is that you can only trust an expert when no indicators is used in it, and its only based on exact mathematical calculations because based on my experience human intelligence is a necessary factor for analyzing indicators.

This threat is shared here for your better understanding of the concept. It’s based on nine years of professional work and is been analyzed with the use of below indicators:

Trend line, zigzag, curve channel, daily pivot point, market time highlight

A special focus on daily news has also lowered the risk here.

 

this week

 

 
Very interesting!
 

NICE METHOD

 
Thanks for the signal. pls could you post the next signal
 
fxwithouttears:
Thanks for the signal. pls could you post the next signal

Hi, be careful if my position did not on the chart (picture) it means the signal is finished.

 

You can highlight your chart, use this indicator :
http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=350876
be careful , change the setting : NumberOfDays : 50day to 6day
because it is too heavy :D

  

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.10.17 12:47

Some people asked : what is Paramon Trading system ? indicators? template? well ...

============

Please find 2 indicators and 1 template in zip attachment (see the attachment on this post).

How to install

  • Place those 2 indicators (MaksiGen_Range_Move_mtf_3 and i-ParamonWorkTime) to indicator folder of MT5 (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators)
  • Compile indicators in MetaEditor, or restart MT5
  • Place template file (maksigen_m1_white_paramon.tpl) to template folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates)
  • Open M5 chart of selected pair, right mouse click on the chart, select - Templates - [our template by name]

You should get the chart like this :



How to use/trading?

Paramon Trading system is part of MaksiGen trading system so read the following links/posts :

------------------------------

MaksiGen trading system 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:28

Paramon Trading system Part #2 (download indicators and template from this post)

How to Trade


The explanation will be done by charts (images) made by me in chronological way

1. Open pending orders. I opened 2 pending orders: buy stop and sell stop. I did it using mouse on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop). The pending orders should be opened only if support/resistance lines (read/blue dotted lines on your/my chart) came in very close way to each other (and very close to the price).

Example with EURUSD



Example with USDCHF


more to follow


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:33

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)

2. Pending order executed and stop loss placed. When one pending order is executed to be a market trade so we should delete opposite pending order for this pair and place stop loss to market trade. Stop loss is place by the way of mouse - right mouse click on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart on the place of stop loss - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop).

EURUSD



USDCHF


more to follow


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