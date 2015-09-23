Persian method - page 2

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:39

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)

3. Move stop loss. We are monitoring our trades and moving stop loss by mous on the chart (move stop loss line by mouse). Stop loss is moved to be near support/resistance level.

EURUSD


more to follow


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:44

Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)


4. Breakeven. If the trade is continuing so we are movuing stop loss to breakeven level (near the nearest support/resistance line as well but to breakeven). Support/resistance lines are placed by Paramon Trading system indicators on your chart.

Example with EURUSD (I did moved so we can see it on the chart) :


Example with USDCHF


===============

Please find the statement attached :




Files:
nfpparamon.zip  12 kb
 
Thanks sergey
 
very clever, nice work
 

at the end of this week

 

 

And finished with TP

 

 

Thanks dear

please share your method every day on eurusd 

 
IFCmarkets:

Thanks dear

please share your method every day on eurusd 

of course I do my friend 
 

I am ready and waiting for tonight

New week 

 

LITTLE TP FOR TODAY :D

 

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