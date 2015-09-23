Persian method - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:39
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
3. Move stop loss. We are monitoring our trades and moving stop loss by mous on the chart (move stop loss line by mouse). Stop loss is moved to be near support/resistance level.
EURUSD
more to follow
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:44
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
4. Breakeven. If the trade is continuing so we are movuing stop loss to breakeven level (near the nearest support/resistance line as well but to breakeven). Support/resistance lines are placed by Paramon Trading system indicators on your chart.
Example with EURUSD (I did moved so we can see it on the chart) :
Example with USDCHF
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Please find the statement attached :
at the end of this week
And finished with TP
Thanks dear
please share your method every day on eurusd
Thanks dear
please share your method every day on eurusd
I am ready and waiting for tonight
New week
LITTLE TP FOR TODAY :D