Persian method - page 9

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EURUSD H1

 

 

EURUSD Sell position, EURUSD channel

 

 

AUDUSD

 

 

great job on €$, Amir.

i am sorry i didn't login last days, i just didn't spot that channel.

 
graziani:

great job on €$, Amir.

i am sorry i didn't login last days, i just didn't spot that channel.

Thanks graziani
 

GBPUSD

 

 

AUDUSD

 

 

AUDUSD

 

 

EURUSD

 

 

EURUSD

 

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