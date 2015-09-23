Persian method - page 9
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EURUSD H1
EURUSD Sell position, EURUSD channel
AUDUSD
great job on €$, Amir.
i am sorry i didn't login last days, i just didn't spot that channel.
great job on €$, Amir.
i am sorry i didn't login last days, i just didn't spot that channel.
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
AUDUSD
EURUSD
EURUSD