Persian method - page 6

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AUDUSD

 

 

EURUSD

 

 

EURUSD

 

 

GBPUSD

 

 

Positions and pending orders

 

 

GBPUSD

 

 

What will happen to  EUR/GBP in the next week?

down or up?

 
asanka:

What will happen to  EUR/GBP in the next week?

down or up?

I think down
 

Pending orders & positions

 

 

Positions and Pending Orders

 

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