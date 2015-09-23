Persian method - page 6
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AUDUSD
EURUSD
EURUSD
GBPUSD
Positions and pending orders
GBPUSD
What will happen to EUR/GBP in the next week?
down or up?
What will happen to EUR/GBP in the next week?
down or up?
Pending orders & positions
Positions and Pending Orders