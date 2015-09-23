Persian method - page 5
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i played a lot with butterflies etc, but had no success, so although i would like this to be true, i cannot trust it.
do you have a better experience?
mine worst problem was that i couldn't backtest this indicator, and it repainted as the opportunity passed without pattern realization.
i played a lot with butterflies etc, but had no success, so although i would like this to be true, i cannot trust it.
do you have a better experience?
mine worst problem was that i couldn't backtest this indicator, and it repainted as the opportunity passed without pattern realization.
EURUSD