Persian method - page 5

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EURUSD

 

 

EURUSD 

 

 

Final Day

 

 

EURJPY

 

 

EURUSD

 

 

USDJPY Daily

 

 

EURUSD

 

 
amir-persia:

EURUSD 

i played a lot with butterflies etc, but had no success, so although i would like this to be true, i cannot trust it.

do you have a better experience?

mine worst problem was that i couldn't backtest this indicator, and it repainted as the opportunity passed without pattern realization.

 
graziani:

i played a lot with butterflies etc, but had no success, so although i would like this to be true, i cannot trust it.

do you have a better experience?

mine worst problem was that i couldn't backtest this indicator, and it repainted as the opportunity passed without pattern realization.

I use butterfly + gartly + manual trendline + highlight London and USA markets + ... , I don't use one indicator only.
 

EURUSD

 

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