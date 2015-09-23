Persian method - page 11
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GBPUSD
GBPUSD
HELLO SIR I AM NEW TO FOREX I FIND DIFFICULTY IN DRAWING TREND LINE HOW TO DRAW TREND LINE ACCORDING TO YOUR PERSIAN METHOD BEFORE MARKET TIME PL EMAIL gopalkri1987@rediffmail.com
have just seen how you plot trend line in previous forum you using fractels indicator but fractal works in some bars only can you provide any link to dwonload that indcator pl help
PL EXPLAIN BRIEFLY ABOUT PERSIAN METHOD VERY INTERESTING PL MAIL GOPALKRI1987@REDIFFMAIL.COM
سلام
اون خطوط منحنی با اندیکاتور رسم شده یا به صورت دستی ؟