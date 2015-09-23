Persian method - page 11

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amir-persia:

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HELLO SIR I AM NEW TO FOREX I FIND DIFFICULTY IN DRAWING TREND LINE HOW TO DRAW TREND LINE ACCORDING TO YOUR PERSIAN METHOD BEFORE MARKET TIME PL EMAIL  gopalkri1987@rediffmail.com

 

 

have just seen how you plot trend line in previous forum you using fractels indicator but fractal works in some bars only can you provide any link to dwonload that indcator pl help 

 

PL EXPLAIN BRIEFLY ABOUT PERSIAN METHOD VERY INTERESTING PL MAIL GOPALKRI1987@REDIFFMAIL.COM

 

سلام

اون خطوط منحنی با اندیکاتور رسم شده یا به صورت دستی ؟

 

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