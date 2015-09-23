Persian method - page 3

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EURUSD big TP

 

 

 

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Untitled.png  79 kb
 

27/8/2014 EURUSD

 

 

USDJPY

My sell position and activated trailing stop

 

 

What do you think about USDJPY ?!

 

 

Today is not good for my method

 

 
amir-persia:

What do you think about USDJPY ?!

Persian method not working on USDJPY? ;)

Well, the lower trend line from previous graph is a good target.

My sell target is 103.36, and i am already in. However i am doing large scale averaging, so it might not be suitable for others.

Regarding €$, i don't understand why are you saying that it didn't work today, it was rather clear.

Chart EURUSD, M15, 2014.08.28 21:38 UTC, Admiral Markets AS, MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD, M15, 2014.08.28 21:38 UTC, Admiral Markets AS, MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: M15. Broker: Admiral Markets AS. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2014.08.28 21:38 UTC.
 
graziani:

Persian method not working on USDJPY? ;)

Well, the lower trend line from previous graph is a good target.

My sell target is 103.36, and i am already in. However i am doing large scale averaging, so it might not be suitable for others.

Regarding €$, i don't understand why are you saying that it didn't work today, it was rather clear.

hello my friend, thanks for comment

yes I use this method for USDJPY too and for GBPUSD AUDUSD EURJPY EURGBP 

today is not good for me , because another my method did not accept sell position on EURUSD

 

EURJPY

 

 

USDJPY

 

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