Persian method - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EURUSD big TP
27/8/2014 EURUSD
USDJPY
My sell position and activated trailing stop
What do you think about USDJPY ?!
Today is not good for my method
What do you think about USDJPY ?!
Persian method not working on USDJPY? ;)
Well, the lower trend line from previous graph is a good target.
My sell target is 103.36, and i am already in. However i am doing large scale averaging, so it might not be suitable for others.
Regarding €$, i don't understand why are you saying that it didn't work today, it was rather clear.
Persian method not working on USDJPY? ;)
Well, the lower trend line from previous graph is a good target.
My sell target is 103.36, and i am already in. However i am doing large scale averaging, so it might not be suitable for others.
Regarding €$, i don't understand why are you saying that it didn't work today, it was rather clear.
hello my friend, thanks for comment
yes I use this method for USDJPY too and for GBPUSD AUDUSD EURJPY EURGBP
today is not good for me , because another my method did not accept sell position on EURUSD
EURJPY
USDJPY