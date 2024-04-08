Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account

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Unfortunately i received email , contain disable Iranian account by sanction reason.

It will be very hard day for who that spend his life between 20 until 30 by mql coding, i did it, right now my main skill is MQL Coding.

Let we start discuss on this very dungarees issue.


 
Yes I am 5 stars developer for this site and I made lots of reputation for mql5 .this is so much unfair to freeze my account
 

Yes awfully

I have received this email too.

we have many Iranian developer on mql5 and mql5.com must pay attention to this issue.

thanks

Hooman Dehghani

 

I just received an email that my account will be disabled because of sanctions against my country
but I have another country residence too 

can anyone help me here and let me know how can I change my registered country ?

 
Please clarify what international economic sanction laws and regulations, are aimed at people of Iran, those mentioned regulations are aimed at government.
 
This is a cowardly submission.
I am really sorry that you and the world and our government all united to offend the Iranian people.
What is the benefit of this sanctions in the politics of countries? This is only to the detriment of the people who are under economic sanctions and pressure.
I'm really sorry for you
 
Unfortunately, this problem is getting worse every day for Iranians.
 

It is really unfair
if your are disabling the sellers options for IRanian CLients according to FATF rules , I must mention that we Iranian people can not use any wire transfer or bank transfer method so it is already enough 

why a website like MQL5 should limit us again because of our goverment mistakes !!!!

do you really think we are supporting terrorism by selling signals ?

 
Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi:
Please clarify what international economic sanction laws and regulations, are aimed at people of Iran, those mentioned regulations are aimed at government.
This is exactly what I wrote to MQL support, and they are not taking it into account!
 
IT is so  unfair .
 
I am very sorry about what i hear but i do not think this company wants to loose client this is what we choose as mr zarif said
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