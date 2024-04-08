Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account
Yes awfully
I have received this email too.
we have many Iranian developer on mql5 and mql5.com must pay attention to this issue.
thanks
Hooman Dehghani
I just received an email that my account will be disabled because of sanctions against my country
but I have another country residence too
can anyone help me here and let me know how can I change my registered country ?
It is really unfair
if your are disabling the sellers options for IRanian CLients according to FATF rules , I must mention that we Iranian people can not use any wire transfer or bank transfer method so it is already enough
why a website like MQL5 should limit us again because of our goverment mistakes !!!!
do you really think we are supporting terrorism by selling signals ?
Please clarify what international economic sanction laws and regulations, are aimed at people of Iran, those mentioned regulations are aimed at government.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Unfortunately i received email , contain disable Iranian account by sanction reason.
It will be very hard day for who that spend his life between 20 until 30 by mql coding, i did it, right now my main skill is MQL Coding.
Let we start discuss on this very dungarees issue.