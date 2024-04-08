Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 2

what have we done?

totally unfair to freeze our accounts

 

we made lots of profit and reputation for this site

we are a noble community and we were so much useful

totally unfair deal

 
They take revenge on the people because they hate the Iranian government
 
Hi Guys,
This is not fair at all, This is so bad, Why MQL did this to us? 
If nations can't push our government to do something, Why do they put pressure on us? They think that our people are important to the government،They think our government does care about us, But they have just wrong thoughts

So MQL, Please let the Iranians have a source of income for their families
 

We are Iranian not criminals.

I have a skill and use it to reach money.

I provided a lot of evidence to prove my identity  and my identity has been proven.

You can not close my account without any convincing reason or document .

It is SO UNFAIR and against the law.

 
Please clarify what international economic sanction laws and regulations, are aimed at people of Iran, those mentioned regulations are aimed at government
 
metaquotes. You need to change your strategy!

 
The problem is that MQ could lose the access to the US-markets and the money system if the keep up business contacts with Iranian people and organisations.
 

I am really sorry for this policy and the company that is registered in Cyprus and of course is part of the European Union, I do not know if it can impose sanctions on Iran ?! Please, if anyone has any information about this, so that it may be logically and legally prevented.

I have joined this website 1 year ago as a seller and delivered 80 projects, make 13 products in this interval. I helped many users and got 5 stars. I am not a politician and it is not fair to stopping my servicing.

