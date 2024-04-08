Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 2
what have we done?
totally unfair to freeze our accounts
we made lots of profit and reputation for this site
we are a noble community and we were so much useful
totally unfair deal
We are Iranian not criminals.
I have a skill and use it to reach money.
I provided a lot of evidence to prove my identity and my identity has been proven.
You can not close my account without any convincing reason or document .
It is SO UNFAIR and against the law.
metaquotes. You need to change your strategy!
I am really sorry for this policy and the company that is registered in Cyprus and of course is part of the European Union, I do not know if it can impose sanctions on Iran ?! Please, if anyone has any information about this, so that it may be logically and legally prevented.
13 Anastasi Sioukri, 3105, Limassol, Cyprus
I have joined this website 1 year ago as a seller and delivered 80 projects, make 13 products in this interval. I helped many users and got 5 stars. I am not a politician and it is not fair to stopping my servicing.