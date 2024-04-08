Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 22

New comment
 
Revo Trades #:

its not opinion mate. It is the strategy that governments have used against others for a few centuries now. Whether it works in modern days is opinion. I only stated the strategy, and made a suggestion how for you all to fix it.

Nazism thinking!

We put the people in suffering so that their government will accept our request.

It 's nauseating.

 
Seyedfazel Hosseini #:

Nazism thinking!

We put the people in suffering so that their government will accept our request.

It 's nauseating.

 

 
Seyedfazel Hosseini #:

It 's nauseating.

Agreed totally.

 

Hi, I was unaware of the sanctions and restrictions, and please return my money. Thank you

 
Seyedfazel Hosseini #:

Nazism thinking!

We put the people in suffering so that their government will accept our request.

It 's nauseating.

Iranians proverb  "A donkey is the same donkey, only its saddle has changed"
 
May be after remove sanction against iran !! Mql will free iranian to sell their signal !! Bank sanction against iranian will remove very soon!! 
 
Keyvan Naserian #:
May be after remove sanction against iran !! Mql will free iranian to sell their signal !! Bank sanction against iranian will remove very soon!! 

Banking restrictions will not be lifted, but the restriction of Iranians by MQL5 community is completely unreasonable.

 
Arash D #:

Banking restrictions will not be lifted, but the restriction of Iranians by MQL5 community is completely unreasonable.

If banking sanction against iranian will remove the mql will not any reason to banned iranian to sell their signal 

 
Please remove limition of iranian user. 
 

this is how we live...

Iranian people are very oppressed...

this is not fair...

1...151617181920212223
New comment