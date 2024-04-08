Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 22
its not opinion mate. It is the strategy that governments have used against others for a few centuries now. Whether it works in modern days is opinion. I only stated the strategy, and made a suggestion how for you all to fix it.
Nazism thinking!
We put the people in suffering so that their government will accept our request.
It 's nauseating.
Agreed totally.
Hi, I was unaware of the sanctions and restrictions, and please return my money. Thank you
May be after remove sanction against iran !! Mql will free iranian to sell their signal !! Bank sanction against iranian will remove very soon!!
Banking restrictions will not be lifted, but the restriction of Iranians by MQL5 community is completely unreasonable.
If banking sanction against iranian will remove the mql will not any reason to banned iranian to sell their signal
this is how we live...
Iranian people are very oppressed...
this is not fair...