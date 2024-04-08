Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 6
Well, funny, they changed the message, no more mention of sanctions or anything else, the best part of it : "We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection" !!!
I already removed all my products from the market, when a website goes silent, their admins shut up, and they say they don't provide any reason for their behavior, there is no point in staying and trying to have words and logic with them.
I'm not sure about "non Iranian" people on this site, but I have already seen many different problems regarding this website :
1- They shot down many signal providers when the signals are high frequency, their excuse is that these signals are heavy demanding on their server resources !!!
2- They don't let you use any DLL even those from windows in your experts or indicators, this heavily reduce your chance of securing your code by usage of third party way for security measures
3- Now they freeze even 20$ from withdrawal, disable the verified seller account and say "we don't give you any reason" without a shame.
If you ask me, a company like this, is not trustable any more. Even "if" they "apologize", even "if" they "unfreeze" the accounts, I personally won't "trust" them any more for selling even a single line of code here. I will move toward my personal website, using a webmoney payment interface and handle securing my code manually using dll files (with obfuscation) with any other means possible.
I have a question,
Is Cyprus the 51th state of the US?
Because there's no international law or regulation that can be referred for this limitation. There is no serious sanction from the UN Security Council now. All new sanctions are from the US government since 2016. So I really have this question that #Is_Cyprus_the_51th_state_of_the_US?
If not please tell me which international law say Iranians can't work here.
Hi Alireza,
I agree with you, You know why? Because nobody cannot trust Russian things. They always looking for their profits first.
This is an English language forum.
Posts not in English will be deleted.
Very nice. could you please remind me what is the other benefit of "Forum" except your routine advices like this?
OK we all understand this is English forum, thank you. great helpful :)))
but i think as a human, we have bigger responsibility to support and help each other without considering the country and region. hm?
It was not a routine advice. It was because somebody posted in a non-English language (which I deleted). The purpose of my post was to inform the person why the post was deleted and to remind others to only post in English.OK we all understand this is English forum, thank you. great helpful :)))
You may understand, but many do not and will post in their native language.
Hi Alireza,
I agree with you, You know why? Because anyone cannot trust Russian things. They always looking for their profits first.
Is your account also affected?
This is actually a Threat, but we should change it to an Opportunity, I believe trading is much more profitable.
Than coding 20$ jobs ? Yes trading is more profitable...
The minimum bid is now $30, but I believe trading is also more profitable than more expensive jobs.
It seems that selling has been the main issue for Metaquotes, so the ban is intended to limit the income of Iranian sellers, but spending money is not limited.
So, that should be a good idea to start an Iranian based market for MetaTrader, like what we have now for Android and iOS. I would welcome your collaboration on this.
Another thing we should do, is to advise all Iranians to migrate from MQL5.
If you do a simple research about MQL5 visitors on Alexa, you realize that website traffic from Iran is notable.
Any recommendation is welcome.