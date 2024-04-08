Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 5

New comment
 
it is really unfair :(
 

I am just Say... Whyyyyyyyyyy????


It is so unfair. I am sorry for this decision and I hope it will be reconsidered.

 
we expect to revise your decision .
 

Hi,

Its really unfair. many Iranians lost their jobs. pls reconsider the decision.

 
This is an English language forum.
Posts not in English will be deleted.
 

Such tragic events remind me of the Ahmadinejad era when Webmaster friends cried over UN sanctions and the sale of the company named Envato...10X bigger than MQL5, but now no UN sanctions have been imposed on Iran, and such behavior should not involve a country other than the United States, which only intends to speak for itself. Dictate all countries


If it were not for Corona, I would have gone to the Russian embassy in Tehran in the morning. How long can these issues be tolerated?

 


You cite an unrealistic interpretation .

and

I only see the Iranian people here ,  Not the government

 
can you please tell me what part of iran goverment may harm in this unbeliveble and unfair  decision you made ?! 
 
Keith Watford:
This is an English language forum.
Posts not in English will be deleted.

Very nice. could you please remind me what is the other benefit of "Forum" except your routine advices like this?

OK we all understand this is English forum, thank you. great helpful :)))

but i think as a human, we have bigger responsibility to support and help each other without considering the country and region. hm?

 

the wonderful thing is seems all other moderators (my mean other countries except Iran)  silence about this issue. 

my message to you that are reading our comments, " The world is turning so fast, maybe you are the next body that face with bigger problem with no supporter ".

123456789101112...23
New comment