Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 9

New comment
 

After another two months, the mql5 site will be destroyed and mql5crack will open

 
Engineer_XOX:

After another two months, the mql5 site will be destroyed and mql5crack will open

No, don't do that : it's counter-productive. You should rather build and run your own online payment system : mideast online payment or whatever ...  


 
It is unfair to boycott people because of their nationality
 
mohsen136:
It is unfair to boycott people because of their nationality

Hep ... in the mideast online payment, you also include shekels 😘


 
It is unfortunate for your site that you imposed these restrictions on the Iranian people without prior notice and without any reason.
When your power does not reach the Iranian government, you put pressure on the Iranian people.
I'm really sorry for this site
 

Everyone in the world should know that you are closing their account for no reason and you have no explanation

Your application has been rejected

Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.

Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.

We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.

 
Icham Aidibe:

Hep ... in the mideast online payment, you also include shekels 😘


Dear friend, the site does not allow the sale of products to Iranians and has no connection with the payment system

 
Vahid Bigdeli:

Dear friend, the site does not allow the sale of products to Iranians and has no connection with the payment system

Sure there's no yet a "mideastern payment" system.

To whole mideast needs such a payment system, but you guys iranis, are the only ones who actually have a good reason and the skills required for that job. Ya3né ... who else to do it ? saudis ?


 

International economic sanction laws and regulations are aimed at government and some persons associated with the government, not the others.

Meanwhile, the activity of Iranian programmers on this community is completely transparent.

Would you please separate the two issues from each other?

 
Arash D:

International economic sanction laws and regulations are aimed at government and some persons associated with the government, not the others.

Meanwhile, the activity of Iranian programmers on this community is completely transparent.

Would you please separate the two issues from each other?

In fact goverment chice by peope ! Not now the 1979 revolution iranian choice mollas ! In silly mood 
12345678910111213141516...23
New comment