Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account
After another two months, the mql5 site will be destroyed and mql5crack will open
No, don't do that : it's counter-productive. You should rather build and run your own online payment system : mideast online payment or whatever ...
It is unfair to boycott people because of their nationality
Hep ... in the mideast online payment, you also include shekels 😘
Everyone in the world should know that you are closing their account for no reason and you have no explanation
Your application has been rejected
Sorry, your application has not passed automated checks and has been rejected. You have correctly filled the required data, but the Verified User status could not be granted to you for security and service transparency reasons.
Please do not create a new account for a repeated application. All checks are performed automatically.
We do not provide specific reasons for the rejection. Thank you for understanding.
Dear friend, the site does not allow the sale of products to Iranians and has no connection with the payment system
Sure there's no yet a "mideastern payment" system.
To whole mideast needs such a payment system, but you guys iranis, are the only ones who actually have a good reason and the skills required for that job. Ya3né ... who else to do it ? saudis ?
International economic sanction laws and regulations are aimed at government and some persons associated with the government, not the others.
Meanwhile, the activity of Iranian programmers on this community is completely transparent.
Would you please separate the two issues from each other?
