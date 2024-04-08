Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 19
What do you think the point of instruction to post on forum would be?
Where can we see that ?
Of course, it's always easier to blame others than to contact those you've helped, right?
I help others, and I have no lessons to learn from someone who is not able to understand that this is a user support forum, not a Metaquotes company support!
Profile > Service Desk > New request
Ok thank. But even this will never change a company decision... We, forum user's, can't do something...
No one truly knows what they will do in a certain situation until they are actually in it. It's very easy to judge someone else's actions by what you assume your own would be, if you were in their shoes. But we only know what we THINK we would do, not what we WOULD do.
It's exactly what you do with us, you judge us because we say to you we can't do anything for a private company decisions... I'm on some Microsoft's forum, and unable to change a decision take by them...
Why do you keep repeating this: " we can't do anything for a private company"...
we do not need to do something
We are here to protest.
Please understand.
Do we have the right to protest? if yes, so why are you arguing?
It's instructed in Service Desk, to post on forum when the category is not listed.
Yes, and that is one of the things that does not impress me at all.
If they are going to direct people to the forum then they should have a dedicated section which admin monitor.
Admin do show up in the forum occasionally, but usually any questions are left for forum users to answer and often we users do not have the knowledge to give a full answer.
You have the right to protest, not to attack the moderator of the forum.
I fully understand your message, but Metaquotes will probably not move this way.
"ATTACK THE MODERATOR"?
Lol !