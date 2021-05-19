Questions and Answers Related to Bank Transfer (or Bank Wire Transfer)
Finally, MQL5.com introduced the Bank Transfer (or Bank Wire Transfer) for the direct Withdrawl method.
It is really big step forward in the positive term.
At the same time, we have many concerns too because this is new withdrawl method.
For the time being, the most obvious huddle is that 5000 USD is the minimum amount.
It is rather big for most of us. For example, most of E wallet providers, the minimum amount of bank trasfer starting at 1000 USD.
From the start, this might be seen as the frustrating factor.
I cerntainly think many platform, like mql5.com, amazon.com and google.com, has their own pros and cons. But if they can improve or if they have will to improve, then it is fine.
Hence, can we discuss any problems or improvments required for this method to work better ? It is because we really need this method to work for many of us.
First of all, if anyone can share his experience using this method, it would be trementous help and encouragement for every developers here.
Second of all, we hope they can reduce the minimum amount to 1000 USD or near, so that it is accessible to many of us.
and...
The real Joke...
and...
The real Joke...
Bank transfer might work well or might not work at all.
We do not know yet.
It might just come out of testing environment and it might be never used by anyone so far in real world enviroment.
We just need to be proactive.
Bank transfer might work well or might not work at all.
We do not know yet.
It might just come out of testing environment and it might be never used by anyone so far in real world enviroment.
We just need to be proactive.
It is hard to be proactive when you bar is set to 5.000,00... and no other options are in place...
There is a big difference between being Proactive and being a Sucker...
It is hard to be proactive when you bar is set to 5.000,00... and no other options are in place...
There is a big difference between being Proactive and being a Sucker...
Problem might be more than just the minimum amount of 5000 USD although this is one of problem at the moment.
However, there might be other things to watch out too.
Really hope someone can share his experience of using this methods and they can reduce the minimum amount too pretty soon.
Has anyone tried the bank trasfer with some success ?
Can you please share your experience ?
We really want to find out if this is working system or just the opposite.
We, both buyers and sellers, are affected by the absense of PayPal Deposite and Withdrawl at the moment.
As the bank trasfer, an altnernative methods introduced recently, is there any news on adjustment on the minimum amount of bank trasfer or anyone using this methods with success ?
Good News for Seller, Bank Transfer minimum amount was adjusted to 3000 us dollar.
I mean 3000 us dollar is still quite high for most of us.
However, we see at least mql5.com is making some improvement.
Wish to have it by 1000 us dollar or near pretty soon.
I am sure 3000 usd limit is still high. However, I guess some people might have tried to use the Bank Transfer for Withdrawal.
Just curious if any one from US had some success of transfering the money to their USA account ?
Good News.
PayPal is back for the Alterantive Withdrawal method to bank transfer.
Please use it before it disappears agains if you are the sellers from USA.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Finally, MQL5.com introduced the Bank Transfer (or Bank Wire Transfer) for the direct Withdrawl method.
It is really big step forward in the positive term.
At the same time, we have many concerns too because this is new withdrawl method.
For the time being, the most obvious huddle is that 5000 USD is the minimum amount.
It is rather big for most of us. For example, most of E wallet providers, the minimum amount of bank trasfer starting at 1000 USD.
From the start, this might be seen as the frustrating factor.
I cerntainly think many platform, like mql5.com, amazon.com and google.com, has their own pros and cons. But if they can improve or if they have will to improve, then it is fine.
Hence, can we discuss any problems or improvments required for this method to work better ? It is because we really need this method to work for many of us.
First of all, if anyone can share his experience using this method, it would be trementous help and encouragement for every developers here.
Second of all, we hope they can reduce the minimum amount to 1000 USD or near, so that it is accessible to many of us.