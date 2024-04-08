Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Such a strange and frustrating news!
The beneficiary of this service are Iranian people not government of Iran.
I think even the US government also will be surprised by hearing this news!
Very bad and strange decision! Hope MQL5 protects its professionalism...
this is unbelievable and undiplomatic decision from MQL.
we expect revise and let the Iranian developers access to freedom like any other people in the world...
To the mql5 manager:
Iranian developers and sellers are boycotted, I think it is not fair and every one will be loser after this decision: we, you, and our clients. I suggest you to add the BTC payment option to the website.
This is not right at all.
you are a Russian based website, so whats the reason of your fear?
Russian or Cyprus ?!
11.4. These Terms of Use, as well as Your relationship with MetaQuotes Ltd hereunder shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, without regard to its conflict of laws provisions. You and MetaQuotes Ltd agree that the courts of the Republic of Cyprus shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of these Terms of Use. Notwithstanding this, You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd shall still be allowed to apply for injunctive remedies (or an equivalent type of urgent legal relief) in any jurisdiction. (ref)
Please forward and publish this protest article in Telegram:
https://t.me/JahanChart/63