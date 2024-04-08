Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account - page 4

I love the MQL5 site
I am sure this is a temporary decision and I hope that Iranians will soon be allowed to work on this professional site for financial market participants.
Thanks to the good MQL5 site administrators 
 

Such a strange and frustrating news!

The beneficiary of this service are Iranian people not government of Iran.

I think even the US government also will be surprised by hearing this news!

Very bad and strange decision! Hope MQL5 protects its professionalism...

 
Why did it happen like this once ?! They wrote my account that I am no longer a seller and did not say any specific reason
 

this is unbelievable and undiplomatic decision from MQL.

we expect revise and let the Iranian developers access to freedom like any other people in the world...

 

To the mql5 manager:

Iranian developers and sellers are boycotted, I think it is not fair and every one will be loser after this decision: we, you, and our clients. I suggest you to add the BTC payment option to the website.

 


This is not right at all.

Some people have bought products and now need updates and support.
What does this mean?
While many people around the world are facing financial problems due to the Corona crisis, sanctions and restrictions are causing a lot of suffering and problems.
Many Iranian programmers and traders have high character and do not deserve this behavior.
The best freelancer on the site are Iranian users. By creating restrictions and prohibitions, you only lose your users.
 
Alireza Yadegar:

you are a Russian based website, so whats the reason of your fear? 

Russian or Cyprus ?!

11.4. These Terms of Use, as well as Your relationship with MetaQuotes Ltd hereunder shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, without regard to its conflict of laws provisions. You and MetaQuotes Ltd agree that the courts of the Republic of Cyprus shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of these Terms of Use. Notwithstanding this, You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd shall still be allowed to apply for injunctive remedies (or an equivalent type of urgent legal relief) in any jurisdiction. (ref)

 

I suggest that a text be submitted and that electronic signature collection sites participate in a protest movement.
Friends who have experience in this field, please announce your readiness.
 

Please forward and publish this protest article in Telegram:

https://t.me/JahanChart/63

 
 it is really unfair & i am very sorry
