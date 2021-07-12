DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
4. What is the solution?
I ask that a Moderator/Representative of Metatrader contact the Customer Service department and ask:
Has this guy paid for his product?
Has the payment been cleared into Metatraders accounts?
Has the product been sent to the Paradisepair account?
It should NOT be this difficult!!!!!!
This is my last post from this thread -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.22 06:46
1. Metatrader tabs are using Internet Explorer ther latest version (I am having the version 11).
2. It is necessary to make a search for the product using the search function on the top right corner of Metatrader (post #4 ).
3. You told that you did everythihng and you tried all the steps. But there are no proofs from your ... nothing ...
We as the moderators (and especially the service desk) do not believe in any words.
- Did you tell that you login to the Market tab? prove it please (by screenshot + screenshot from the journal);
- did you use search on the top right corner of metatrader? prove it please ..
- and more and more
- 2020.09.21
- www.mql5.com
I have searched for the specific product in the Toolbox/Market / Purchased section in the upper right corner (by name) and it still does NOT show.I can access
Where is your proof by screenshots?
The serfvice desk is not dealing anything without any proofs.
What means: "it still does NOT show"?
Because it must not show in Porchased as you did not installed this product.
But you should find this product using search function on the top right corner (and provide proofs for that).
Metatrader and can see theToolbox/ Market and Purchased tabs, but when I click on them there is NOTHING in the box
What means: "it still does NOT show"?
Because it must not show in Porchased as you did not installed this product.
a. It is a new computer with Microsoft Edge and I have installed Firefox
Metatrader tabs are using Internet Explorer the latest version. I am having IE version 11.
b. I have uninstalled and reinstalled 3 times today so I assume that I am using the latest build of Metatrader
It is necessary to have a proof about "I am using the latest build of Metatrader" (screenshot).
c. I am using my login, not my email
proofs?
The service desk is not talking with the users without any proofs.
I may ask the service desk about it.
But the service desk will ask me:
- "did this guy provided any proofs/screenshots about Community tab, about what he was searching and abpout his Metatrader build, about IE and more?"
- I will reply - "not, he did not provide anything proofs; there are just talking for the second day on the forum ... talking ... talking ... and no any proofs .."
- and the service desk will tell: "we are not able to help him in this case, sorry."
- 2018.06.05
- www.mql5.com
- 2020.05.18
- www.mql5.com
I asked the service desk now.
I hope - you are using Metatrader 4? Because your market product is for MT4 ...
If the service desk will ask for proofs (Community tab proofs login, and so on) - I will let you know on the thread.
I asked the service desk now.
I asked the service desk about your situation, and the service desk asked for the logs/journal.
Can you please provide the log files/journal for the last 2 or 3 days in txt format?
Her are the logs:
I have just noticed that there is (frozen 30.00)
I have been confirmed by my bank that the funds went through to mql5 two days ago and have been cleared.
I have NOT requested a freeze on the payment and I have NOT tried to cancel the product.
Can you have your service desk explain why it is frozen
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.22 07:37
I asked the service desk about your situation, and the service desk asked for the logs/journal.
Can you please provide the log files/journal for the last 2 or 3 days in txt format?
Her are the logs:
I have just noticed that there is (frozen 30.00)
I have been confirmed by my bank that the funds went through to mql5 two days ago and have been cleared.
I have NOT requested a freeze on the payment and I have NOT tried to cancel the product.
Can you have your service desk explain why it is frozen
Please, provide the logs for Metatrader 4!
Sergey,
This is what I downloaded:
You should know about what and where you downloaded.
If you confused MT4 with MT5 so - sorry.
MT4 should be downloaded from the broker's website (this mql5 portal is not providing insllator for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished).
This is a continuation of my previous thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/351637
TWO DAYS AGO I BOUGHT AND PAID FOR A PRODUCT FROM MQL5
1.The problem
Two days ago I bought and paid for a product from MQL5 and it is NOT showing in the mt4 market purchases tab
I have read some other threads where others have posted the same problem. (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/250769)
2. The Purchase
a. I received a confirming email from mql5 that I had bought it.
Thank you for your purchase in the Market!
You have purchased Hamster Scalping.
b. In addition, I have confirmed with my bank that the VIsa payment went through TWO DAYS ago
c. I have NOT cancelled the order or the payment (I want the product)
3. The Metatrader "Customer Service"
When I realised how difficult it was to contact Metatrader, I came to the MQL5 Forum.
I have read some other threads where others have posted the same problem. (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/250769)I have done what they recommended but the problem is still the same.(no product in the market tab)
I have uninstalled and reinstalled mt4. (I have done this over 8 times)
I have closed computer and rebooted it an hour later. (I have done this over 4 times)
I have searched for the specific product in the Toolbox/Market / Purchased section in the upper right corner (by name) and it still does NOT show.I can access Metatrader and can see theToolbox/ Market and Purchased tabs, but when I click on them there is NOTHING in the box
I have requested assistance from the vendor and he referred me back to (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/250769)
In addition,
a. It is a new computer with Microsoft Edge and I have installed Firefox
b. I have uninstalled and reinstalled 3 times today so I assume that I am using the latest build of Metatrader
c. I am using my login, not my email
d. My password is less than 10 characters.
