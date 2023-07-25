market products not showing in the mt4 market tab
Hi the market products are not showing in the mt4 market tab .. please see attached pic
even though the MQL balance and all the other
tabs including the Signals tab seem to still be functioning normally
Any help / ideas very much appreciated
Not all products are showing in the Market tab of your MT4 platform.
You can always search for a specific product in the upper right corner (by name) and you will find it.
Not all products are showing in the Market tab of your MT4 platform.
You can always search for a specific product in the upper right corner (by name) and you will find it.
Thanks Eleni Anna Branou .... I'm very sorry but what I should have explained better was that there are "No products visible" as normal
I can enter the product name in search but it appears to also have failed as nothing appears
Update..... I have got it working again properly by re installing mt4 and rebooting the laptop etc ... was trying to avoid doing that but in the end felt I had to
as gut was telling me that the software was confused and that was the quickest solution and luckily it has fixed it ....
i've the same problem, i've uninstalled and reinstalled all but it's still not working....anyone can help me please?
Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.
then try next:
1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
Open data folder and go to Terminal folder:
If you couldn't find Community\folder and look like below attach picture:
Please uninstall ALL your MT4, delete ALL the MetaQuotes files, then reinstall it till you see the folder.
Hope this help!
Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.
then try next:
1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
Open data folder and go to Terminal folder:
If you couldn't find Community\folder and look like below attach picture:
Please uninstall ALL your MT4, delete ALL the MetaQuotes files, then reinstall it till you see the folder.
Hope this help!
When i ordered an indicator on market and i activated on my local PC then i want it to show with the same account on my VPS. Unfortunately, it did not show anymore as i logged in the same mql account. Could you please solve this ?
Add https://*.mql5.com address to Trusted Sites in Internet Explorer and set the lowest security level for this zone.
then try next:
1. File - Open Data Folder. Click on Terminal - Community.
2. Please close the terminal.
3. Delete all *.dat files from C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\ folder.
4. Start the terminal and try once again.
Open data folder and go to Terminal folder:
If you couldn't find Community\folder and look like below attach picture:
Please uninstall ALL your MT4, delete ALL the MetaQuotes files, then reinstall it till you see the folder.
Hope this help!
Thank you.
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Hi the market products are not showing in the mt4 market tab .. please see attached pic
even though the MQL balance and all the other
tabs including the Signals tab seem to still be functioning normally
Any help / ideas very much appreciated