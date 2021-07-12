DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2 - page 3

paradisepair:

.

I have spent TWO DAYS trying to sort out this MT4 problem...

Only to be told...after two days and at the last moment....that " The mql5 portal is NOT providing installer for MT4 because the official support for MT4 was finished".

There are multiple other topics like mine  (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647) and (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336782#comment_15770622)

That means there are others who have wasted so much time......

That's why we were telling you from the first moment, to upload some screenshot of your problem!

 
Mohamed Irushad Rasheed:

hi. 


I just had same issue. I have over 100 items purchased and suddenly didn't showed up on my mt4 terminal purchase list. so I checked my purchase items via community site and it looks its empty. 


my vps is windows server 2012 and access to community site from my MacBook. both seems to show blank or empty list. I have attached a screenshot of my community site purchase list tab .. 


how do I solve this issue. 

go to your Community tab, check the filling of this tab, and find your purchases in your Metatrader.

 
Sergey Golubev:

go to your Community tab, check the filling of this tab, and find your purchases in your Metatrader.

It doesnt work. I have the same problem. There are no list with my purchased products. You have some error here at mql5 (propably after todays downtime) . Better fix it ASAP.

 

Earlier today 10/20/2020 my purchases disappeared from  purchased list not only in all terminals but if i log to mql5 through the browser i see only 2 purchases and should see over a 100.


Mql5, please remediate ASAP.


Appreciate it. Alex.


EDIT: Same as TRADEJOKER i could see the number of the purchases however when clicking on purchases seeing only two (purchased today) rest is missing.


EDIT2: 16:05 EST 10/20/2020 Issue appears to be resolved for me. Thank you mql5 team!

 
Today my purchases disappeared from purchases tab. I can see the number of purchased items, which is 18, but nothing is shown. Please I need to fix this asap. 
 

Yeah Me too. What Happened i have the same problem.

here one of ea i purchased. and if i click the purchases button. it shows nothing.

Proof of purchase

After i click purchases button on the right. nothing shows.




and here is from my terminal. nothing. blanks.

terminal

 
Albert William:

Yeah Me too. What Happened i have the same problem.

here one of ea i purchased. and if i click the purchases button. it shows nothing.

After i click purchases button on the right. nothing shows.




and here is from my terminal. nothing. blanks.


Has anyone found the solution to this problem? 

I have the same issue. Made the purchase, but it doesn't show in my Purchase section. A number, however, appears near the Purchase button and if I hover over it I get a tooltip stating that the purchase has been made

 
Igor Cardines:

Has anyone found the solution to this problem? 

I have the same issue. Made the purchase, but it doesn't show in my Purchase section. A number, however, appears near the Purchase button and if I hover over it I get a tooltip stating that the purchase has been made

Check your purchase in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igorcardines/market 

How to install?
You should fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, for example:

  • you should have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • make sure that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • login to Community folder using your forum login - not your email; your forum login is igorcardines (do not use your email for login)
  • make sure that your password is less than 10 characters and that you are using native forum password which is not related to google/facebook (if your password is 10 or more characters or if you came here from facebook/google - change this password; read this thread for information about how to change).

My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

...

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


read this post for more information-
Where can I see my purchases: post #692
If you filled Community tab in Metatrader in correct way, and if you see your purchase in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igorcardines/market
but not in MT4 Market tab as purchased so you can try the following way:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Igor Cardines:

Has anyone found the solution to this problem? 

I have the same issue. Made the purchase, but it doesn't show in my Purchase section. A number, however, appears near the Purchase button and if I hover over it I get a tooltip stating that the purchase has been made

It is not same issue.
read the name of this thread: DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
The user bought MT5 product and he was trying to find this MT5 product in his MT4.
Why "DAY 2"?

  • Because he did not provide any screenshot, any logs and any explanation about what he was trying to do and which product he bought and which MT4 or MT5 he was looking to install (yes, no any information from him during the 2 days).
  • And because MT5 products can not be found/used in MT4.

So, it is not same issue (but you did not provide any technical information too).
If you really bought the product (for how many days ago?) so this product is here in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igorcardines/market
and read my previous post about how to install.

 
Hi Sergey,

thank you for your reply.


-  I checked the purchase section in my profile and nothing shows. The purchase (only one purchase has been made so far) is not there.



-  I am correctly connected to the Community


-  I am  using the latest build of Metatrader: Version 5.00 build 2981


-  I've changed the password and made it 10 characters long


-  Internet Explorer version:


All setting are ok, but the purchase is not there. I do not undestand why if i hover over the Purchase button i get a tooltip reporting the total amount of my purchase, but if i click on the Purchase button that payment is not reported

It looks like the problem has to be ascribed to mql community
