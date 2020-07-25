how to use cloud network
Hi I have fund my mql5 account for using the cloud network, but the status of the could network is alwaly shown as "ready" when I test the strategy. Can someone help me figure this out? Thanks
- How can I use the Cloud networking to test my EA ?
- MT5 strategy tester - cloud network not working - what to do?
- Strategy Tester : MQL Cloud Network not running
- https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq - main website
- MQL5 Cloud Network: Are You Still Calculating? - article
- Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network - article
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - summary thread
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
...
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Tester: Optimized work of the MQL5 Cloud Network. Now, when an optimization is launched for the same Expert Advisor, the network tries to use the same testing agents which were used during the previous optimization pass. This is because the required market environment, including the trading history, is already available for such agents. Read more here
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here ;(post #9 : MQL5.Cloud is not prohibited on virtual OS; only using testing agents from virtual OS is prohibited in MQL5 Cloud Network)
- "Due to the apparent lack of memory with an excessive number of agents and a decrease in the speed of calculations on hyper-threading cores, we decided to limit ourselves to only physical cores when working in cloud" - post #60
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Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :
- Error message : endless loop detected in OnInit function
- How much it will cost !
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ) and How to Participate.
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
- User experience.
- "The service did not respond to the start or control request in a timely fashion" error fixing - the post.
Work in progress, stay tuned !
Frequently Asked Questions Concerning the Distributed Computing MQL5 Cloud Network
- cloud.mql5.com
MQL5 Cloud Network is a distributed computing cloud network. It means that computing tasks are distributed among the scores of computers registered in that network. In case you need to perform plenty of calculations that can be parallelized, you can enter the network and distribute your task among all spare CPU capacities. You can find...
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