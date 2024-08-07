MT5 strategy tester - cloud network not working - what to do?

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Hi There,

When I am optimizing my strategy on MT5, the Cloud Network shows " Ready " , but in actual it never starts.

What to do ?

Thanks,



 
Sam rock:

Hi There,

When I am optimizing my strategy on MT5, the Cloud Network shows " Ready " , but in actual it never starts.

What to do ?

Thanks,



I´ve been having the same issue, left a message in a number of threads in the forum, but nobody from MQL5 Support seems to care to answer! 

Are you also using MacOS?

 
You need a paid account to run agents from the cloud.
 
Sam rock:

Hi There,

When I am optimizing my strategy on MT5, the Cloud Network shows " Ready " , but in actual it never starts.

What to do ?

Thanks,



Is it enabled ?


 
t2an1s #:

I´ve been having the same issue, left a message in a number of threads in the forum, but nobody from MQL5 Support seems to care to answer! 

Are you also using MacOS?

No, windows
 
Frederic Metraux #:
You need a paid account to run agents from the cloud.
I have around $15 as a balance. Is this what paid means ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Is it enabled ?


yes
 

What I feel is that if I do optimization using MQL Cloud on broker's symbols, the agents will run, but if I do optimization on custom symbol it does not run.


Any suggestions ?

 
Sam rock #:

What I feel is that if I do optimization using MQL Cloud on broker's symbols, the agents will run, but if I do optimization on custom symbol it does not run.


Any suggestions ?

Of course custom symbol optimization doesn't work with the Cloud.
 
Frederic Metraux #:
You need a paid account to run agents from the cloud.
what does you mean a paid  account ? Do i need any Subscription From It ? or i have to activate payment system ? please reply ASAP
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