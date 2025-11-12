Dual Candle-stick Strategy - page 4

New comment
 
MUHAMMAD UMAIR RAFIQ :

I delete all and then re-install now its working and also test perform very well


Thanks for this 

Sorry, I didn’t understand: is there a problem now? Or is there no problem now?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Sorry, I didn’t understand: is there a problem now? Or is there no problem now?

No problem at all - Test results amazing

 

Looks good strategy.

 
So has this been created for MT4 yet?  If not, I will create.
 
Rashad C.:
So has this been created for MT4 yet?  If not, I will create.

no this is for mt5 if you can create for mt4 then i will be thankful for you


But follow Strategy instructions

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Try to guess: look at the name of THIS forum, look at the name of INDICATORS ... :)

This really got me lol... :).. good one!!


Gonna give this a try... Thanks @Vladimir Karputov and @MUHAMMAD UMAIR RAFIQ

 

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 18): Searching For Candlestick Patterns

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 18): Searching For Candlestick Patterns

Candlestick patterns have long been used by professional traders to navigate financial markets and gauge investor sentiment. These patterns can sometimes hold true and produce reliable results. However, they are also known to falter depending on the prevailing market regime. In this article, we seek to explore the candlestick patterns available and examine whether any algorithmic improvements can be made to overcome the limitations of their classical interpretation.
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 18): Searching For Candlestick Patterns
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 18): Searching For Candlestick Patterns
  • 2025.11.11
  • www.mql5.com
This article helps new community members search for and discover their own candlestick patterns. Describing these patterns can be daunting, as it requires manually searching and creatively identifying improvements. Here, we introduce the engulfing candlestick pattern and show how it can be enhanced for more profitable trading applications.
1234
New comment