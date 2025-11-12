Dual Candle-stick Strategy - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
By the way, I think it’s more correct to call this pattern like this:
Bearish Harami
and Bullish Harami
the concept is same but its direction is different when you properly read my instructions
the concept is same but its direction is different when you properly read my instructions
Yes, there really are differences ...
Yes, there really are differences ...
So, the indicators (Bollinger Bands Fills, RSI Fills, Dual Candlestick) for the strategy and the template for the chart are ready.
Add:
So, the indicators (Bollinger Bands Fills, RSI Fills, Dual Candlestick) for the strategy and the template for the chart are ready.
this template not working on my side
this template not working on my side
Have you downloaded and compiled all three indicators?
Have you downloaded and compiled all three indicators?
yes i download the template file and load the template but it not working
yes i download the template file and load the template but it not working
Have you downloaded the chart template to the correct folder? ( [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates)
Have you downloaded the chart template to the correct folder? ( [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates)
yes sir i did it but no result
Have you downloaded the chart template to the correct folder? ( [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates)
is it MT4 or MT5
is it MT4 or MT5
Try to guess: look at the name of THIS forum, look at the name of INDICATORS ... :)