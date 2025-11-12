Dual Candle-stick Strategy - page 2

Vladimir Karputov:

By the way, I think it’s more correct to call this pattern like this:

Bearish Harami

and Bullish Harami


the concept is same but its direction is different when you properly read my instructions

 
Yes, there really are differences ...

 
So, the indicators (Bollinger Bands FillsRSI FillsDual Candlestick) for the strategy and the template for the chart are ready.

Dual Candlestick strategy


Add:

It is worth noting that each of the three indicators gives its own signal. One indicator (e.g. RSI) knows nothing about another indicator (e.g. Bands). In manual trading, the user's task: based on three indicators, independently find signals.

But the adviser (which I will develop) will automatically find signals and place pending Stop orders.

 
this template not working on my side

 
Have you downloaded and compiled all three indicators?

 
yes i download the template file and load the template but it not working

 
Have you downloaded the chart template to the correct folder? ( [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\Templates)

 
yes sir i did it but no result

 
is it MT4 or MT5

 
Try to guess: look at the name of THIS forum, look at the name of INDICATORS ... :)

