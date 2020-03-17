mt4 problem adding sl and tp
- Losing horizontal lines on MT4
- question about MT4 platform charts
- Setting SL/TP via Market Execution
-
Why did you post your MT4
question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- What box?
- How can you determine your lot size without a SL?
-
Never risk more than a small percentage of
your account, certainly less than 2% per trade, 6% total to the account. Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the
value of the pair. It does not depend on margin and leverage.
- You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
- Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or
whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum 2017.10.10
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.02.11
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum 2019.07.19
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
- Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA like mine (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55
Thanks for the lecture. Apparently I'm as stupid as you seem to think I am since I don't see where you addressed my question. By the way, if you open the trading platform go to market watch, you can select the currency pair to trade and that opens a "box" where you can select either a buy or a sell position, After you make that selection a trade is opened in the "orders" section. You can then select that line to enter your "stoploss" and "takeprofit" values. This opens another "box" for you to select those levels. This second "box" is the one I referred to as not showing the pair I chose to trade.
- You're welcome.
- Apparently. You used vague words, so I had to ask for more information — I am not a mind reader, and my crystal ball is cracked — I have no idea what you're talking about, so I can't address your question.
- You double click in Market Watch it opens the Order Window (not a box,) where you can set your SL/TP and open an order in one click. There is no additional forms there.
- You can double click in the terminal window on an order, thus reopens the Order Window (not a vague box,) where you can modify an order. Again there is no additional forms there.
- Again, I know of no second "Box." I have no idea what you're talking about — I am not a mind reader, and my crystal ball is cracked — I have no idea what you're talking about, so I can't address your question.
I would suggest you to post a screenshot to demonstrate your issue.
Please note, you can also set your SL/TP directly from the chart with the mouse (One-click trading to enable).
I'm sorry. I thought everyone knew what a box is. My mistake. I'm not trying to learn a new way to place an order. I'm trying to solve my problem. I thought I was clear. I'll try again. Maybe you can't help me if you're not familiar with the problem. My broker says it's quite common.
In the upper left corner of the chart window there is a "block" - not a window - that I click on to place a trade. When I do that a trade window opens (I'm sure I'm not the only guy in the world to call it a box.) It asks if I want to buy or sell. Choowing one or the other places a trade. The window also contains a tick chart, a place to select the symbol, volume. stop loss and take profit both set to 0.00000 which looks to me like you have to scroll all the way up to the desired value which looks like it would take quite a while, a place for a comment, type, the bid, ask numbers and buttons for bid and ask and buttons to chose buy and sell. When I make my choice a line appears below the chart with the trade information. I click on that to set stoploss and takeprofit. That opens a window similar to the trade window. Usually there is no problem but several times in the last month when the second window comes up the symbol is different and I'm unable to select the symbol I traded.
My broker says this is a fairly common problem with mql4. The solution he suggests is to exit the platform, reopen it and set the values then. My computer takes several seconds to accomplish this. Every time this has happened by the time I get back to the platform my trade has gone negative.
I'm attempting to find a way to keep this from happening. If this is as common as my broker says I would think Metaquotes would be aware of it and be
in the process of instituting a fix. If you're not able to help we seem to be wasting each others time.
Not sure why you didn't answer me...
The box you talked about from the start is perfectly clear. The difficulty is what your broker call "a common issue" is certainly not common, at
least on this forum. I never read or heard about it. Maybe it's common for them, or maybe they just said it to get rid of it (usual practice from
support service to negate the problem or to push it to someone else). Please note however that even if the former is exact, the broker IS the
Metquotes customer, not you, and it should be THEIR responsibility to contact Metaquotes and require it to be fixed.
Anyway, as it seems an intermittent problem, if you want it to be fixed (maybe), you NEED to take a screenshot when it happens :
1. To clearly show how "the symbol is different".
2. To report it to Metaquotes.
If you did that, I will help you to have it fixed. If the issue is confirmed of course.
I don't know what one can tell from a screenshot that I haven't explained in detail already, but next time it happens I will try. Usually when it happens I'm most interested in fixing the trade before I lose money. What the screenshot will show is the trade window showing, I think, the AUDCAD as the symbol. It won't show my inability to change it. When I have tried in the past I clicked on the arrow to the right of the "symbol" and it shows a dropdown list of symbols that does not include the pair I am trading. I'm relatively certain I'm not the only trader to have experienced this problem. As far as it being the brokers responsibility to contact Metaquotes, since they are not inconvenienced by it, I'm sure they don't feel pressure to address it.
A screenshot will show the bug. Metaquotes will NEVER consider it without a screenshot (at least), believe me.
As I said next time it happens I'll try to do that. It only happens occasionally so it may take a while.
Happened again.Here's the screen shot.
I don't know if you can see, I'm trading the EURUSD. I placed a trade and when I right click on the blue line at the bottom to add a stop it says
"invalid parameter" since the pair in the window is AUDCAD. when I scroll down the EURUSD is not on the list so I'm unable to add stoploss and
take profit levels. I have to exit the platform and re-open it to add those. In this instance I was still in profit. Usually that is not the case.
I originally thought this was a problem with my computer, but I tried trading on a newer computer and experienced the same problem. As I have
said my broker (Forex.com) says this is a common problem.
