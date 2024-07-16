Deals don't always appear on the chart

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Hi, I'm not sure whether this is a bug or not. If I place a trade on EURUSD for example, I don't see anything on the EURUSD chart which is open, but I can find my deal if I right click the trade and press "add EURUSD Deals"...however it will now show the trade on a new chart and not the one I have my indicators on. 


Has anyone experienced this also happening? Is it a bug, or maybe a configuration setting?

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