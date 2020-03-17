mt4 problem adding sl and tp - page 2
Happened again.Here's the screen shot.
I don't know if you can see, I'm trading the EURUSD. I placed a trade and when I right click on the blue line at the bottom to add a stop it says "invalid parameter" since the pair in the window is AUDCAD. when I scroll down the EURUSD is not on the list so I'm unable to add stoploss and take profit levels. I have to exit the platform and re-open it to add those. In this instance I was still in profit. Usually that is not the case. I originally thought this was a problem with my computer, but I tried trading on a newer computer and experienced the same problem. As I have said my broker (Forex.com) says this is a common problem.
Don't click the line, double click the S/L or T/P box for the trade.
A screenshot to better shows what Keith said :
Click on SL box or TP box. You will get this window where you can only change SL/TP, all the rest is greyed out.
the problem is when when i click on sl/tp, as i said previously, the pair i traded is the EURUSD not the AUDCAD and won'taccept my change. it says "invalid parameter" and won't let me change it. When I search for EURUSD in the drop down list in the "symbol" line EURUSD is not there so i can't add sl and tp.
There is no dropdown list when you double click S/L or T/P.
I give up
i'll try once more and then i guess i'll give up as well.
my screen looks like this
i click on the box at the top left of the platform to place a trade. is everyone with me so far? i get this window
i select either buy or sell. at this point double clicking on the stoploss or take profit ines does no good. i get this window
now the trade has been placed. double clicking on tp and sl still does nothing. to add those values i click the blue line at the bottom and i get this window most of the time
But sometimes I get this (without the dropdown list) just the line at the top saying AUDCAD not EURUSD that I traded.
That’s the problem. EURUSD is not in the dropdown list. My broker suggested exit the program and reopen it. That seems to fix it but that takes time and the market is volatile and usually by the time I get back in my trade has gone against me.
That is the best I can explain it. Broker says it’s a fairly common problem.
Alternatively, stop using the Order window and use a GUI/Trade Assistant EA like mine (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55